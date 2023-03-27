Tech Blog

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

metaverse

Nvidia’s GTC conference is over, but if you want to see what’s coming with AI, including generative AI like ChatGPT, robotics, autonomous electric cars, and the metaverse, watching the keynote by CEO Jensen Huang is worth it.

A great deal of Nvidia’s success comes from its work on the metaverse, which comes at a time when Facebook, which changed its name to Meta, has largely failed to bring a successful metaverse product to market.

Let’s explore why Nvidia’s metaverse effort has been wildly successful while Facebook’s became one of the most expensive failures in tech history. We’ll close with my Product of the Week, a Chromebook from HP that may be the best Chromebook ever built.

Nvidia’s Metaverse Success

Nvidia has been working on elements of the metaverse for about 28 years. It has focused on the commercial market almost exclusively because the business sector would gain significant financial benefits from the metaverse. Not only is the commercial market more willing to pay for an expensive tool, but the resulting potential savings would also significantly mitigate the initially high price of any new technology.

After all, PCs were corporate tools at volume, to begin with. Due to their high cost initially, the consumer market for PCs didn’t emerge until much later. Microsoft did something similar with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the HoloLens, allowing it to outperform peers like Google Glass significantly at the start.

Nvidia — whose metaverse tool is called Omniverse — also realized early on that it couldn’t create its metaverse tool alone, so it partnered with many companies to develop both specialized workstations and servers and the necessary critical services needed to deploy the result.

Whenever Nvidia talks about its Omniverse success, the conversation includes massive numbers of partners who were, are, and will be needed to ensure a positive outcome for an offering that has to integrate highly with the real world.

Mainly through its GTC events, Nvidia drove interest and training into the segment. Over time, it has created a comprehensive set of tools that help developers create their own metaverse instances and populate them with content. About that content, Nvidia has driven a universal design language so that virtual objects can be made at high speeds to complete Nvidia’s metaverse vision.

Facebook’s Metaverse Failure

Facebook didn’t really start to ramp into the metaverse until 2019, nearly 25 years after Nvidia began its effort. Facebook seemed to focus more on consumers than businesses with its approach. Consumers are very cost- and content-oriented. You can deploy a corporate tool with few uses, but consumers want value and breadth, and, unlike businesses, they can’t offset the cost of a product with cost savings, at least not in this area.

To succeed, Facebook would need to be more comprehensive in terms of content, cheaper in terms of price and related services, and better than Nvidia because tools used by consumers have a higher requirement for ease of use than professionals who are approaching technology as part of their job.

Facebook mostly tried to go it alone and incurred exorbitant costs connected to rapidly creating a metaverse, which appeared to tank Facebook’s valuation and eventually led to massive layoffs.

The company demonstrated that the cost of building a new market is just too great for any company to go alone, even one that was once as profitable as Facebook. You need partners, developers, and others to help carry the development cost because no one company has the resources or funding necessary to build an ecosystem, and the metaverse requires a deep ecosystem.

Since Facebook is funded mainly through advertising, it should be, but it isn’t a marketing expert. It doesn’t seem able to build demand for its products, which must be a big red flag for other advertisers because it implies Facebook isn’t good for marketing. It’s like a toolmaker who has never used the tools they make.

Not only did this lack of capability cripple efforts like Facebook’s metaverse, but it also hurt related efforts like the VR Headsets. Having what amounts to a marketing superpower but not understanding how or even when to use it would be uniquely stupid for Facebook if it weren’t for the fact that Google has the exact same problem.

While companies that don’t use their own technology are anything but new, they are generally unsuccessful, but even when executing poorly, these companies profit like crazy.

Wrapping Up

So, Nvidia was successful, and Facebook/Meta wasn’t. Nvidia worked on the effort for decades, built up a robust and deep partner system covering all aspects of the product, co-developed with customers that would use it, and used it themselves heavily during the development process. Thus, when Omniverse came out, it was a winner because the company rigorously developed a foundation for that success.

Facebook’s failure resulted from the company trying to move too quickly and alone. It never even seemed to try to get to a product offering that would be acceptable to its consumer audience, the costs associated with the development overwhelmed the company’s resources, and it seemed to lose track of its destination.

Launching a market isn’t quick or easy. It may seem that way in the end, but it often takes decades of work to ensure eventual success. Nvidia put in the time, effort, and ecosystem-building strategy, resulting in its metaverse success. Facebook missed that meeting, and even though it seemed to know better than most what needed to get done for a more consumer-oriented metaverse, it failed to execute.

Contrasting the two companies showcases the importance of long-term strategic planning, partners, and a clear idea of where you want to end up. It also shows that for technologies like the metaverse, the commercial market is a far better place to start than the consumer market.

Tech Product of the Week

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Last week I spoke of the HP Dragonfly Pro Windows Notebook, but today, I want to chat about its peer, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

This Chromebook is arguably the successor to the old Google Pixelbook that didn’t sell that well but focused on providing a premium Chromebook for those who wanted more of an Apple-like experience but with ChromeOS, not macOS.

Created in close collaboration between Google and Intel, this Chromebook is a unique offering. It is an Intel Evo device which should mean fewer problems and higher reliability due to the extra quality control steps Evo promises.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, ChromeOS, 14-inch, touch screen, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, WQXGA, Sparkling Black

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook in Sparkling Black sports a 14″ touch display, 16 GB memory, and a 256 GB SSD. (Image Credit: HP)

On the outside, the Sparkling Black color Chromebook looks nearly identical to the Dragonfly Pro Windows product I covered last week. It has a similar finish, is constructed with a heavy focus on sustainability, plus:

  • Long battery life;
  • Decent performance — though the Windows AMD-based offering appears to have more power;
  • A high-quality, backlit keyboard;
  • Fingerprint recognition;
  • 1,200-nit outdoor viewable display; and
  • The same new high-performance charger that showed up in the Windows laptop. (Be aware that these chargers work poorly on airplanes, and you may want a three-prong extension cord for use on a plane.)

HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook has more battery life and a far brighter display than its Windows peer but lacks facial recognition, which is common in most mid- to high-end Windows laptops.

This device is for those who really like the ChromeOS experience but are tired of the cheap hardware that tends to surround that platform. As a result, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, with a list price of $999.99, is my Product of the Week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.
Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
robot
The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains
January 16, 2023
metaverse virtual reality
Metaverse Maybe a Moneymaker for Enterprises by 2027
October 20, 2022
Sheryl Sandberg
With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?
June 6, 2022
virtual reality business collaboration
The Irony of Facebook’s VR Collaboration Debacle
August 23, 2021
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft Makes Office Smart
March 20, 2023
Lenovo ThinkStation P7
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
March 13, 2023
How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education
March 6, 2023
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2023, with information along the route with place details provided by Google in the interior of the new E-Class
Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI
February 27, 2023
Generative AI Is Immature: Why Abusing It Is Likely To End Badly
February 20, 2023
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
rain forest jungle waterfall
How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere
January 30, 2023
Generative AI
Generative AI and the Ensuing Computer Human Whisperer
January 23, 2023
robot
The Hottest Robots at CES Had Nvidia Brains
January 16, 2023
More in Tech Blog
Sonos Era 300 speaker
Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator
March 9, 2023
Microsoft Phone Link App
Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users
March 2, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023
Not All Linux Systems Are Created Equal, but They’re All Equally Linux
February 21, 2023
frustrated computer user
Why Tech Jobs Are Vaporizing
January 30, 2023
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
best tech products and companies
Standout Tech Products of 2022
December 26, 2022
fancy gift
5 Fantasy Gifts To Dream About Over the Holidays
December 12, 2022
person holding wrapped gift box present
Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You
December 5, 2022
computer chip
GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders
November 28, 2022

Privacy and cookie consent notices that require a response to access a website are:
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

US Marshals Service Breached by Ransomware Attack

Hardware

Hardware

Intel Unison Is Still a Work in Progress

Health

Health

Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Big Banks and Big Tech Set To Square Off Over Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Hollywood, Look Out

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
March 23, 2023
Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
March 16, 2023
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
March 10, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
March 27, 2023
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023

CRM Buyer

Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
Businesses Willing To Pay Big Bucks for Quality Customer Service
March 20, 2023
CRM GPT
CRM GPT
March 14, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023