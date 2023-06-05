Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

Windows 11 AI Integration Signals New Era for User Experiences

Microsoft Windows 11 on a laptop

When I joined IBM in the 1980s, they assigned me the task of helping create what eventually became one of the very first CRM applications. Like most at that time, I had to work with MIS (now called IT), and the result was dreadful. Instead of the app making things easier by automating many repetitive manual tasks, it required more labor, was incredibly annoying to use, and showcased a disconnect between what I thought I’d asked for and what MIS delivered.

This experience was far from uncommon because, even though I could code, the MIS folks didn’t understand the business. They tended to make decisions in a vacuum that undoubtedly made their job easier in terms of creating the app, but that made users’ jobs far harder because the users had surprisingly little to do with the process.

Well, AI is about to change that by gradually turning users into programmers. Microsoft is at the forefront of this with its efforts to place increasing AI capability into Windows, Office, and the Microsoft Store.

Let’s explore how Microsoft AI will benefit collaboration and user experiences, and we’ll close with my Product of the Week: a new set of headphones from Dell’s Alienware unit that look like nothing you’ve ever seen.

The Bad Developer Joke

A Facebook post said something like, “Giving users the ability to work with AIs to code will mean that users will finally need to articulate what they want, so your jobs are safe.”

The implication was that users generally don’t know what they want, so giving them the ability to create directly with AI will end badly. However, both my experience and this joke highlight the underlying issue that programmers and users lack training in collaborating with each other.

Part of the underlying problem is that programmers typically have little interest in business operations, and operations employees have little interest in coding. Since neither side generally wants to learn the nuances of the other, this can lead to some very unsatisfied users and very frustrated programmers.

AI has the capability to break through this problem because, as it advances, it will naturally attempt to learn about the user and be better able, over time, to provide an outcome closer to what the user should want.

I say “should” because, in my experience, often one of the problems when creating an app is that the user hasn’t thought through what they want entirely. Only after seeing the draft app will they suddenly realize that what they want isn’t anything like what they got.

AI gets around this problem by not having a personality, so it doesn’t get irritated, angry, or frustrated. It learns through iteration and is willing to iterate infinitely to approach closing unmet user needs.

But users and programmers will still need to develop competence with the tool. Otherwise, they will likely become frustrated with the endless iterations that result because the user cannot completely articulate what they want, and particularly what they don’t want, in the new app.

Windows 11 Baseline

By placing generative AI into Windows, Microsoft creates a forcing function trend where users will learn how to work with generative AI to get better results. They will have to learn to fully articulate their needs to lower the number of annoying iterations the AI has to go through to understand those needs, and, most importantly, users will have to develop the skills needed to understand and communicate what they want.

We’ve had some mixed results with this kind of thing. Boolean logic is what the internet has used to refine searches. Those who learned Boolean logic found they could get the results they wanted far more quickly than those who didn’t. Still, we aren’t exactly up to our necks in Boolean logic users on the web, showcasing that the weak link remains users who refuse to learn the skills needed to become more efficient.

The difference with AI, however, is that AI can help bridge the gap by learning what makes a particular user unique and attempting to bridge the knowledge and experience gap. Unlike Boolean logic, which is static, the AI will evolve to become a much more personalized interface for the user and substantially reduce the need for the user to have a unique AI communications skill set.

Those users who put in the effort to learn how to work better with AIs will have an advantage, and given the AI will be in the operating system, they’ll get plenty of opportunities to practice. Still, I expect much of the communications heavy lifting will increasingly come from the AI, not the user, as shown in Microsoft’s Windows Copilot introduction video:

Microsoft is blending AI across the Windows 11 platform to make it easier to use, easier to find apps, easier for developers to present those apps through the Windows Store, and increasingly blending AI into every aspect of the OS and user experience.

Wrapping Up

The move to aggressively place AI into all aspects of Windows will dramatically change the user experience over time. Just as we began with a command line interface, then moved to a graphical user interface (GUI), and now are moving to an AI interface, each move should improve productivity, reduce user frustration, and bring the development process close to the related apps they are supposed to assist.

We are at the very beginning of the evolution of this technology, so expect growing pains as it matures. However, this marks the initial significant departure from the traditional approach to technology, which compelled users to acquire new skill sets to reap the benefits. Now we are developing AI systems that will learn how to work with the users and effectively flip this dynamic on its head, making for a far more interesting, hopefully far less frustrating, result.

While there are a lot of concerns surrounding AI, for now, these moves by Microsoft represent little risk but promise significant improvements to productivity and user satisfaction.

Tech Product of the Week

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW920H – Lunar Light

Alienware products aren’t cheap, so when Dell sent me a set of its AW920H headphones priced at a very reasonable $179.99 for tri-mode wireless headphones (I found them for as little as $159), I was interested because most headphones I get in this class are priced in the $250+ range.

These are Dolby Atmos earphones, so you get virtual surround sound, they have up to 55 hours of battery life that can charge to 6 hours in 15-minutes using a USB-C fast charger, and they have an ID consistent with Dell’s Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming desktop. They come with a mini-phone cable, so you can use them on an airplane or if you have a device that doesn’t support Bluetooth.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW920H - Lunar Light

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW920H supports Dolby Atmos and provides up to 55 hours of play on a full charge. (Images Credit: Dell)

One of the cool features is that if you have an Alienware PC or laptop, they will sync the colors of the LEDs on the headsets with the LEDs on your PC. Like most headphones in this price class, they have active AI noise cancelling on both the inbound sound and the microphone (I tend to use Discord when I can, and it can get annoying when game sounds are bleeding into the voice stream).

I still haven’t found a way to game on a plane successfully. There often isn’t enough bandwidth on the plane Wi-Fi, and there just isn’t enough room on the little plane table for a gaming PC by itself, let alone a gaming PC and a mouse — and most of what I play doesn’t work well with a gaming controller. However, Dell showcased a gaming controller prototype at CES that may fix this eventually.

The Dell Alienware Tri-Mode AW920H headphones are a bargain for what they do, and while they are primarily focused on gaming, they should be fine for movies and music, as well, and they are my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
artificial intelligence computer chip
3 Big Generative AI Problems Yet To Be Addressed
April 24, 2023
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft Makes Office Smart
March 20, 2023
solutions
AI-Smart Flowy Automates Accessibility Fixes To Make Websites Usable for All
February 28, 2023
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot on a smartphone
Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns
February 22, 2023
More by Rob Enderle
view all
artificial intelligence
The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI
May 29, 2023
computer circuit board CPU and GPU chipset
2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out
May 22, 2023
Generative AI markets
Fixing the Market Demand Problem With Generative AI
May 15, 2023
data center server racks
Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?
May 8, 2023
Jaguar I-Pace at the 2019 New York International Auto Show
EV Lessons Learned From 4 Years as a Jaguar I-Pace Owner
May 1, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
3 Big Generative AI Problems Yet To Be Addressed
April 24, 2023
A conversational AI human created with DeepBrain AI
Your First Digital Twin Assistant and the Future of Video Entertainment
April 17, 2023
smart city last-mile route optimization
Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere
April 10, 2023
cybersecurity
How Generative AI Will Transform Cybersecurity
April 3, 2023
metaverse
Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse
March 27, 2023
More in Artificial Intelligence
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm’s Gen AI: A Unique Opportunity Beyond Innovation
June 1, 2023
concerned office worker
Study Finds AI Threatening Many Women’s Jobs
May 31, 2023
ChatGPT iOS app on iPhone
ChatGPT’s Arrival on iPhone Sparks Reprise of Privacy Concerns
May 23, 2023
RSA Conference 2023 cybersecurity tradehow floor, April 24 to 27, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
RSA Conference Rebounds as Business Risks Soar
May 9, 2023
businesswoman at desk reading on a computer
Clickbait News Sites Turn to AI for Content
May 2, 2023
password cracking with AI
Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI
April 26, 2023
Will Walmart Using Generative AI Break Open Pandora’s Retail Box?
April 20, 2023
tech executives planning for generative AI
Generative AI Is Here: Forrester Offers Tech Execs Tips on Next Steps
April 19, 2023
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023
artificial intelligence
The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point
April 13, 2023

Given $10K to invest in these tech giants, which would receive your funds?
- select any or all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Chips

Chips

AMD Could Rescue the Windows Thin and Light Laptop Market from Apple

Computing

Computing

Linux? What Linux? It Just Works

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

DOJ, Five Eyes Nations Unite To Dismantle Russian Cyber-Espionage Network

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Fixing the Market Demand Problem With Generative AI

Exclusives

Exclusives

The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

RSA Conference Rebounds as Business Risks Soar

Hardware

Hardware

Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

Telly Offers Half-Million Free 55-Inch 4K TVs, Advertisers To Pick Up Tab

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Cyber Chiefs Brace for Major Attacks in Next 12 Months

Malware

Malware

Lazarus Hackers’ Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Smartphones

Smartphones

Google Taking Pre-Orders for Its First Foldable Phone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal

Tablets

Tablets

FBI Issues Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public USB Charging Stations

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

3 Big Generative AI Problems Yet To Be Addressed

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Amazon Adds Age Verification to Its Palm Reading Technology
Amazon Adds Age Verification to Its Palm Reading Technology
May 24, 2023
Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo
Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo
May 23, 2023
New In-Content Selling Tech Offers Live Commerce Breakthrough
New In-Content Selling Tech Offers Live Commerce Breakthrough
May 22, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux? What Linux? It Just Works
Linux? What Linux? It Just Works
May 30, 2023
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
May 23, 2023
Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences
Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences
May 10, 2023

CRM Buyer

The Essential Shift From Legacy to Modern CRM Systems
The Essential Shift From Legacy to Modern CRM Systems
June 1, 2023
The Vital Role of Tech Adoption in Overcoming Supply Chain Hurdles
The Vital Role of Tech Adoption in Overcoming Supply Chain Hurdles
May 15, 2023
Redefining Data Through the Essence of Information
Redefining Data Through the Essence of Information
May 11, 2023