Operating Systems

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

WWDC: Apple Unifies Operating Systems, Makes iPad More PC

Apple WWDC
Apple's new design extends across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. (Image Credit: Apple)

Apple appears to be headed toward unifying its multiple operating systems via a design makeover, and the iPad will start looking more like a personal computer, according to presentations aired Monday at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

“For the first time, we’re introducing a universal design across our platforms,” said Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, Alan Dye. “This unified design language creates a more harmonious experience as we move between products while maintaining the qualities that make each unique.”

“The user interface across platforms has been redesigned with a ‘Liquid Glass’ aesthetic, emphasizing light, transparency, and depth, heavily influenced by the VisionOS UI,” explained Francisco Jeronimo, a vice president for IDC, a market research company based in Framingham, Mass.

“The look and feel — with more translucent menus, updated icons, and redesigned toolbars — brings Apple’s mobile, desktop, and XR environments closer together,” he told TechNewsWorld. “These changes bring a more visually appealing experience, more clarity to navigation and controls, and provide a more polished overall user experience.”

“Strategically, Apple appears to be leveraging a refreshed and unified user experience as a primary means to preserve ecosystem loyalty and stimulate hardware upgrades,” he said. “By making the experience more cohesive, it implicitly raises the friction for users considering a switch to competing platforms while offering a new aesthetic standard that could make Android interfaces appear dated.”

Aero Redux?

Ross Rubin, the principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City, noted that there has been considerable commentary on social media about Apple’s new look resembling Microsoft’s old Aero interface. “That’s a little unfair,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Both are inspired by glass, but Apple has refined it a lot more in terms of how the elements react to lighting and dealing with dark modes.”

“They’ve redesigned a lot of the interface elements, which is a challenge across so many different user interfaces,” he said, “but it looks like they’ve certainly done a nice job balancing sleekness with functionality there.”

The interface looks like Apple is moving back toward skeuomorphism, which they soundly rejected a couple of years ago, observed Andrew Cornwall, a senior analyst with Forrester Research, a national market research company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Skeuomorphism is a design concept in which digital objects are modeled after their real-world analogs.

“And it looks like they are moving back toward a unified ecosystem, which is something else that they rejected, saying iPadOS needs its own OS, iPhone needs its own OS, Mac needs its own OS,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Now we’re seeing that maybe they can combine together and be one, or something that very much looks like one OS on three platforms.”

“When you look at what they’re doing across these new OSes, besides giving [each of] them the name 26, you’re seeing a greater unification of operating systems on all of their devices,” said Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies, a technology advisory firm in San Jose, Calif.

“The user interfaces are much easier to use across all devices,” he told TechNewsWorld. “You don’t have to learn to use a new user interface on each device, as we did in the beginning. Now, they all look alike, and they all work alike.”

Anshel Sag, a senior analyst for mobility, 5G, and XR at Moor Insights & Strategy, a technology analyst and advisory firm based in Austin, Texas, noted that a lot of what Apple is doing in the new overall design language is aimed at making iOS, iPad, and other apps more compatible with AR applications. “That way, they can port their apps to AR,” he told TechNewsWorld. “It’ll be easier for them to do because the design language will be inherently more intuitive.”

iPadOS Update Blurs Line With MacOS

The refresh of iPadOS announced at the WWDC is moving the tablet closer to the PC camp, according to Apple watchers. “There’s no question that iPadOS is becoming much more like macOS,” asserted Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research, a technology advisory firm in Las Vegas.

“They’re adding much more significant multitasking capabilities,” he told TechNewsWorld. “There’s now a files app that looks a lot more like a desktop app.”

“I think this is just one more step closer to where macOS and iPadOS come together and eventually become one operating system,” he added.

iPadOS-26-menu-bar

The new iPadOS 26 menu bar brings Mac-like functionality to tablets, letting users access app commands and find features or help using built-in search. (Image Credit: Apple)

“I really feel like either the iPad or the Mac is becoming redundant,” said Rob Enderle, president and principal analyst with the Enderle Group, an advisory services firm in Bend, Ore.

“The overlap between the iPad and the Mac this round is pretty pronounced,” he told TechNewsWorld. “I mean, even the woman doing the demonstration looked like she was doing it off of a laptop, but it was an iPad.”

IDC’s Jeronimo maintained that the introduction of more Mac-like multitasking features is a sign of Apple’s sustained ambition to evolve the iPad into a true productivity tool.

“This is a continuation of Apple’s long-term strategy to position the iPad, particularly its Pro models, as a viable laptop replacement for productivity-focused tasks,” he said. “For users, this could mean a significantly more efficient workflow when managing multiple applications.”

Apple’s AI Strategy Emphasizes Caution, Utility

Although Apple Intelligence was frequently mentioned during the WWDC presentation, it was always linked to functions within applications. “I think they have done a better job at managing expectations this time around,” said Forrester’s Cornwall. “Last year at WWDC, they had some demo reels that made it look like they were much further ahead in AI than they are.”

“I think this year they have backed off from that, and they are right-sizing the end user’s expectations about what AI can do,” he continued. “They showed a lot of examples of AI being used, and I think those will be valuable to iPhone and iPad customers and macOS customers.”

“For Apple, 2025 is shaping up as a transitional year,” IDC’s Jeronimo forecasted. “The company is maintaining user trust and developer interest, but it is not pushing the envelope in AI, a domain where rivals are moving quickly. Apple is not, at least publicly, making radical shifts in AI strategy in direct response to competitive pressures. Historically favoring execution over experimentation, Apple often enters new spaces by delivering the best possible experience to delight users.”

“This approach to AI, despite short-term criticism, suggests a degree of confidence in its long-term approach, or perhaps an acknowledgment that a more profound AI pivot requires more time,” he added.

Getting AI use cases right remains tricky, warned Kristen Hanich, an analyst with Parks Associates, a market research and consulting company specializing in consumer technology products in Dallas.

“Consumers have shown a mixed reaction to GenAI, sometimes verging on the negative,” she told TechNewsWorld. “Companies need to be careful that their use of AI reflects what consumers want and find valuable, and not just what investors demand. This is particularly true for companies in the hardware and operating system space, which must walk a careful tightrope between helpful and insightful applications and ones that might be seen as annoying or invasive.”

“Apple’s rollout of Apple Intelligence to its users is improving, with adoption among iPhone users nearly doubling between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025,” she said. “While at present, Apple Intelligence adoption among iPhone users is far below that of ChatGPT and roughly on par with Google Gemini, Meta AI, and Microsoft CoPilot, this rapid growth in Apple Intelligence adoption suggests that Apple’s careful strategy is paying off.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
"Conceptual illustration of AI-powered hardware inspired by Jony Ive's design legacy
The Ghost in the Machine Gets a Body With Jony Ive, OpenAI
June 2, 2025
Neural connections representing Apple’s brain-to-computer interface technology for hands-free device control.
Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire
May 14, 2025
big gripes with Apple
My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year
March 28, 2025
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
IBM Quantum Starling rendering
IBM Plans Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2029
June 11, 2025
An IT user interacts with generative AI tools, raising enterprise concerns over unsanctioned LLM use.
IT Pros ‘Extremely Worried’ About Shadow AI: Report
June 4, 2025
Drone flying near a building under construction at sunset
Drones Set To Deliver Benefits for Labor-Intensive Industries: Forrester
June 3, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025
dissatisfied smartphone user
Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey
May 21, 2025
Neural connections representing Apple’s brain-to-computer interface technology for hands-free device control.
Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire
May 14, 2025
brand management team
AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management
May 13, 2025
5th-generation Waymo Driver atop an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace
Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet
May 7, 2025
Smartphone and Laptop to Access Advanced AI Search Technology
Chatbots Having Minimal Impact on Search Engine Traffic: Study
May 6, 2025
OpenAI Wants ChatGPT To Be Your Shopping Assistant
April 30, 2025
More in Operating Systems
mobile security
Security Is Not Privacy, Part 1: The Mobile Target
June 2, 2025
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan delivers keynote at Intel Vision 2025 in Las Vegas
Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm
April 7, 2025
Linux Software Review
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025
30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%
February 6, 2025
Customer browsing laptops in a store, reflecting 2024 PC shipment growth driven by hardware refresh cycles and Windows 10 end-of-support.
Favorable Refresh Cycle, Windows 10 End Drove 2024 PC Shipment Growth
January 15, 2025
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025
Asus Chromebook
Chromebook Cyber Tools Help Secure Schools Against Digital Assaults
December 2, 2024
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
November 21, 2024
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024

Do you review an online store’s return policy before placing an order?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Apple Adds Brain-to-Computer Protocol to Its Accessibility Repertoire

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

5 Tech Gifts To Brighten Their Holidays

Chips

Chips

AMD’s Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity

Computing

Computing

AI and the Algorithmic Muse: Entertainment’s Next Act

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

SMBs Face Costly, Complex Barriers to Cybersecurity

Data Management

Data Management

NTT’s Upgrade 2025 Event: A Showcase of Possibility Without Purpose

Developers

Developers

Democratic AI Revolution: Power to the People and Code to the Masses

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Brand Management

Exclusives

Exclusives

Database Admins See Brighter Job Prospects Amid IT Challenges

Gaming

Gaming

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2025

Hacking

Hacking

Collection of Private Data Makes Mobile Apps Fat Target for Hackers

Hardware

Hardware

Matter and Infineon Redefine Smart Home Security Standards

Health

Health

Meta Llama 2025: The Open-Source AI Tsunami

Home Tech

Home Tech

Amazon Moves To Make Alexa Smart

How To

How To

Web Raiders Unleash Global Brute Force Attacks From 2.8M IP Addresses

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Multifamily Residences Turn to Tech for Tenant Appeal, Efficiency: Report

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

The AI–5G Convergence Is Shaping the Future of Telecom

Malware

Malware

AI Chatbots Can Be Easy Prey for ‘Zero-Knowledge’ Hackers

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Screen Time of Americans Above Global Average: Study

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight

Privacy

Privacy

Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media

Reviews

Reviews

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Robotics

Robotics

Waymo Builds Arizona Factory To Grow Robotaxi Fleet

Science

Science

Low Earth Orbit Networks Pushing Geostationary Giants To Innovate

Search Tech

Search Tech

Chatbots Having Minimal Impact on Search Engine Traffic: Study

Servers

Servers

Why Texas Is the Ideal Home for Apple’s AI Data Center

Smartphones

Smartphones

Cell Phone Satisfaction Tumbles to 10-Year Low in Latest ACSI Survey

Social Networking

Social Networking

DeepSeek Success Could Invite Reprise of TikTok Ban

Space

Space

Tech Diversity Key To Saving Imperiled Federal Broadband Program: Report

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

How To Leverage Gen AI Without Losing the Corporate Shirt

Tablets

Tablets

Arm Goes to War Against Qualcomm: Stupid Squared

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

The Algorithmic Tightrope and the Perils of Big Tech’s Dominance in AI

Tech Law

Tech Law

Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies

Transportation

Transportation

How Intel and Others Can Help Western Carmakers Compete With China

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro Ecosystem Shows Sluggish Growth

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

My 4 Gripes With Apple and Why WWDC Really Matters This Year

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
Smarter B2B Site Search Starts With Clean, AI-Optimized Data
June 5, 2025
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
Americans Could Lose 7% of Their Lives to Social Media
May 28, 2025
Digital-First Brands Gaining Ground With Younger, Resilient Shoppers
Digital-First Brands Gaining Ground With Younger, Resilient Shoppers
May 27, 2025

LinuxInsider

DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
DOD Raises Software Security Expectations With SWFT Initiative
May 15, 2025
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
Edera and CIQ Advance Linux Security With Hardened Tools
May 12, 2025
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers
April 24, 2025

CRM Buyer

Marketers' GenAI Spending Surges, Readiness Lags
Marketers' GenAI Spending Surges, Readiness Lags
June 6, 2025
Hidden Costs of No CRM: How Data Silos Hurt SMBs
Hidden Costs of No CRM: How Data Silos Hurt SMBs
May 30, 2025
Composable Commerce Emerges as Agile Alternative to Legacy Platforms
Composable Commerce Emerges as Agile Alternative to Legacy Platforms
May 19, 2025