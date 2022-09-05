Chips
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
OPINION

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

AMD and Intel chips

Intel needed AMD in the early days of the personal computer because IBM, and others, wouldn’t buy a technology that was single sourced.

From Intel’s perspective, Intel should always be the predominant seller of the technology given it was the source. Apparently, no one told AMD because AMD wasn’t satisfied. I doubt Intel would have been satisfied either had positions been reversed, with under 20% of the resulting market. This led to conflict between two companies that initially were pretty much tied at the hip on the underlying technology and market.

Up until about a decade ago, Intel maintained a relatively consistent technology lead over AMD and was able to keep that company from becoming a sustaining threat to its CPU dominance. Over the last decade, AMD improved its focused execution while Intel made a side trip to mobile technology which largely failed. Now AMD has closed the performance gap between the two firms.

Last week, AMD launched its Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” architecture which appears to outperform Intel’s best in both total performance and performance per watt. But Intel has a new product coming as well, so this battle is far from over.

Let’s talk about the competition between these two companies this week, and we’ll close with my favorite gaming laptop, the AMD-based Alienware m17 which I took to the AMD briefing in Austin. It redefines the word “awesome.”

How AMD Caught Up to Intel

If you’ve been an analyst as I have, it seems that companies, in a semi-regular cadence, repeat huge mistakes as if their primary goal was to go out of business. The mistake I’m talking about this time is to pivot toward a disruptive technology that threatens your dominance rather than fighting it.

The first time I witnessed this personally at IBM was when PCs and servers came out. Instead of defending and advancing its mainframe dominance, IBM instead seemed to agree mainframes were dead and didn’t pivot to sustain a competitive position against companies like Dell and Sun Microsystems that were built around this new concept.

The second time was when Apple launched the iPhone. Instead of defending its more secure, business-oriented Blackberry smartphone offering, Research In Motion (RIM) pivoted and ended up losing the market it had dominated.

Intel’s mistake is similar. Instead of coming up with alternatives to the smartphone and fighting back against the claim that the PC was dead, it took its eye off of its core markets and instead tried to take Qualcomm’s market. Granted, AMD’s inability to make the same pivot resulted in its refocus on PCs and servers which allowed it to catch up and begin to displace Intel, something AMD couldn’t have done had Intel remained focused on its core markets.

Companies need to understand that chasing a larger and more entrenched competitor from behind typically requires two things: extremely strong execution and for that competitor to stumble. AMD executed very well, and Intel stumbled.

Another, perhaps more certain way is to pivot the market to you which was what Sun did with servers (before it decided to chase Microsoft and failed) and Apple did with smartphones. This is what Intel might have to do to end its underdog status in graphics.

Ryzen 7000

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 desktop processor is a performance and efficiency powerhouse. For now, it puts AMD, technically, in the top desktop space with respect to both capabilities. It takes far longer to develop a mobile part, so the mobile version of this new architecture isn’t expected until 2023.

The fight with Intel for mobile dominance will be more difficult because Intel doesn’t seem to care that much about desktop computing, so it’s unlikely to resource a desktop effort to a degree that would allow it to again close this competitive gap.

Some of the interesting things about this new processor is that it loses the pins, so it is far easier to insert than AMD’s former processors (Intel got rid of pins some time ago), and it improved the firmware update process for the chipset. Both will make building AMD systems much easier and keeping AMD systems updated far more convenient.

Since a lot of the desktop computing activity is in gaming, AMD has made impressive improvements to the way this processor can be overclocked and, I expect, once we can talk about benchmarks, we’ll find that it will set several impressive new performance records.

Now that both Intel and AMD have gone to pin-less configurations, I wonder if we couldn’t go to a socket architecture much closer to what we use for SIMs. Being able to just slide a new processor in without having to dismantle cooling first would undoubtedly lead to more post-sale processor upgrades and could allow for a condition where the PC can be upgraded in the store at purchase.

This could significantly lower inventory costs, increase buyer choice, and enable a far stronger processor upgrade market regardless of which company implemented this change.

Advice for Intel

If I were Intel, I’d be thinking about pivoting the desktop market back to where I’d have an advantage. There are two non-mutually exclusive paths to doing this — in other words, they could do both. One would be to focus on provisioning a cloud offering like Nvidia’s GeForce Go, or Windows 365, which allows them to sell users a sustaining service instead of a desktop PC.

The other more interesting path would be to make the platform far more sustainable and easier to upgrade than replace. The circular economy concept, which focuses on upgrading hardware rather than replacing it, is ecologically better than discarding and replacing the whole PC.

Rearchitecting the desktop to be this way (which is what IBM tried to do with the PCjr) could be a way to make AMD’s entire desktop configuration obsolete. Of course, if AMD did this first, Intel would be screwed instead.

Finally, when I first met Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, he ran an effort to create the future innovative desktop PC designs suggesting he’d be up for making this kind of a change happen.

Modular PCs

On the same topic of desktop PC redesign, there was a company a couple of decades ago that was staffed by ex-IBM PC company executives that tried to redesign the PC and server. The PC redesign looked awesome and placed the operational parts of the PC on the desk and the then noisy parts, like the power supply, on the floor. The server’s design was even more interesting.

Called the Archistrat server, its manufacturer, Panda Project used a passive backplane technology that allowed every part of that server to be replaced as a card. The chipsets, processors, and graphics accessories (ports) were all cards that could be swapped out to either reconfigure the server or to update it.

Toshiba had something somewhat similar called the Equus. The Panda Project failed because the firm had horrid financial controls and it ran out of money. Equus failed because not only was the product more expensive, but there was also no PC sustainability effort of note back then.

IBM did have a modular PC effort following PCjr, but it wasn’t big on parts back then. You must be a company like AMD, Intel, or Qualcomm to make an architectural change like this economically feasible since you need more than one OEM to adopt it to lower the parts cost.

Currently Dell is attempting something similar with Concept Luna, an experiment on creating a truly modular laptop.

The Importance of Image

While AMD may now own the performance crown, most still believe that Intel outperforms AMD and belief, not facts, drive purchase decisions. Customers’ and OEMs’ decisions are subordinate to customer beliefs. For instance, only around 3% of corporate buyers use tools like Intel’s vPro, but most of these customers believe they need them to make vPro and AMD Pro requirements.

Now, I’d argue that those companies that use vPro and AMD Pro are both more secure and have fewer operational problems, suggesting the focus of both AMD and Intel should be collaboration and use of the technology rather than competition. This would improve the entire ecosystem and reduce the chance that a third vendor could replace them. But that argument is not widely supported.

AMD’s sustaining competitive problem is that people believe Intel outperforms AMD. If it really wants to advance against Intel strongly, AMD must not only outperform Intel, but also convince the market of that fact.

Wrapping Up

Building desktop PCs is my hobby and I’m clearly looking forward to getting the parts from AMD to build my next desktop PC masterpiece. But, I think, sustainability efforts are going to increasingly push both desktop and laptop PC designs in the future. Meanwhile, cloud services like GeForce Go and Windows 365 remain the long-term future for the offerings, and the market is therefore due for a major pivot.

Whoever makes that pivot first may own the future of the PC space. Even Qualcomm is in the hunt for that disruptive, more sustainable future. AMD ended last month with the leading desktop PC solution, but this battle is far from over, and the next steps that AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm make could redefine the very nature of the desktop PC.

Tech Product of the Week

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop

My normal carry notebook is the HP Elite Folio, although I’m still waiting to get the newer Dragonfly Folio. It is light, has battery life to die for, and is amazing for videos on a plane. However, it isn’t very powerful, has compatibility issues (Qualcomm Snapdragon-based), and I have large-screen withdrawal symptoms when I travel because I use a Dell 49″ monitor in my office.

The AMD-based Alienware m17 R5 (Dell owns Alienware) is arguably the exact opposite of that laptop. It is heavy (its power supply weighs close to what the entire Elite Folio weighs), has up to five hours battery life (compared to up to two days), and you won’t be using this in a coach seat on a plane unless you are very small.

However, it has performance to die for, a 17″ screen and large keyboard (I have large hands), and rather than the stealth black look of the Elite Folio, it lights up screaming “look at me.” Subtle it isn’t.

Surprisingly, because I would have bet money this wouldn’t work, it took seat power on all my United flights so I could play movies on it the entire flight. Watching movies on a 17″ rather than 14″ screen on a plane is awesome.

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop keyboard view

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop back view

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop angled left view

Alienware m17 R5 Gaming Laptop (Images Credit: Dell)

Being x86 based, it ran all the Windows apps without issue, and the performance, if you want to game while on the road, is outstanding — though gaming on a plane is problematic because there is no place to put a mouse and gaming with a trackpad, so for me, it’s a non-starter.

The laptop fit surprised me as well, with a little juggling in my Tumi laptop bag. If I used both laptop straps, I got used to the weight surprisingly quickly. This laptop would be ideal for someone doing hybrid work, either alternately at home or office, or at a variety of locations where they are given a desk to work — all of which must have available AC power.

The m17 works well for school or in smaller businesses that allow employees to have any PC they want, but not at corporations that frown on gaming in general and where the very things that make this laptop stand out would create problems with management. Clearly, given this is a serious gaming computer, a non-gamer will likely prefer something else.

If you like to move around the house to watch pets, children, or just to work, enjoy movies, or game on the patio – all of which make a desktop computer less practical — this machine is a godsend.

In closing, I thought I was going to hate taking the Alienware m17 on the road but didn’t. It was surprisingly fun to watch the person sitting next to me have an “Oh crap, what the hell is that?” moment every time I took it out of my backpack. The Alienware m17 turned out to be amazing — and it is my product of the week.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECT News Network.

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
inflation economy
Electronics Will Cost More in 2023
August 25, 2022
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
Intel Arc-A Series graphics
Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race
April 4, 2022
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation
Why Pat Gelsinger May Need To Take Intel Private
February 28, 2022
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Solar panels on the gable roof of a modern home
The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies
August 29, 2022
mobile gaming on a smartphone
Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution
August 22, 2022
metaverse
Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse
August 15, 2022
The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?
August 8, 2022
Sensible Tech Advice for Back to School
August 1, 2022
Lucid Air
Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars
July 25, 2022
Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity
July 18, 2022
electric cars charging
The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars
July 11, 2022
future of computing
4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption
July 4, 2022
Metaverse Standards Forum
The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum
June 27, 2022
More in Chips
inflation economy
Electronics Will Cost More in 2023
August 25, 2022
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2022
Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22
June 7, 2022
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Build 2022
Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC
May 30, 2022
silicon semiconductor chips
Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages
April 27, 2022
Intel Arc-A Series graphics
Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race
April 4, 2022
iPhone SE 5G
Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop
March 9, 2022
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation
Why Pat Gelsinger May Need To Take Intel Private
February 28, 2022
Intel’s Mega-Site Fab Is Critical to the US Tackling International Conflicts
January 31, 2022
Despite Covid Defections, CES 2022 Show Goes On Live, Virtual
January 6, 2022
Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them
December 6, 2021

When shopping online for the best price for a product, where to you normally check first?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

Chips

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Electronics Will Cost More in 2023

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Computing

Computing

How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Forrester Report Cautions About Web3 Security

IT Security Pros Push for Consolidated Standards, Vendor Products

5 Cyber Safety Tips To Survive the Internet, Hackers and Scammers

Data Management

Data Management

Data Observability’s Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

6 Critical Steps for Scaling Secure Universal Data Authorization

Developers

Developers

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies’ Strengths, Weaknesses

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping

The Coming Wave of Next-Generation Home Solar Companies

Accent Altering Voice Tech Aims To Replace Frustration With Communication

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Gaming

Gaming

Cloud Gaming Poised for Takeoff

Qualcomm and the Mobile Video Game Revolution

Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games

Hacking

Hacking

Chinese Hackers Deploy Fake News Site To Infect Government, Energy Targets

Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Hardware

Hardware

KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Microsoft’s Innovative 4-Processor PC

Health

Health

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Home Tech

Home Tech

Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How To

How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Whistleblowers Prefer Loud Exit To Quiet Quitting

Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place

Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern

Malware

Malware

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Science

Science

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Science, Art Inspire Women in Tech Entrepreneurship

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Search Tech

Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers’ Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

Smartphones

What’s in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Social Networking

Social Networking

A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts

Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Space

Space

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

Kuo Predicts ‘iPhone 13’ Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM

Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA

Tablets

Tablets

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Tech Law

Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

Transportation

Lucid, Nvidia and the Rapidly Changing Future of Electric Cars

Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Nvidia and Disney Can Breathe Life Into the Metaverse

The Metaverse Future: Are You Ready To Become a God?

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to ‘Third Thumb’

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-commerce Times

VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping
VR Platforms Deliver Metaverse-Style Experiences to Online Shopping
September 2, 2022
Tips for Consumers and Merchants To Evade Online Fraud
Tips for Consumers and Merchants To Evade Online Fraud
August 29, 2022
E-Comm Leaders Must Treat Security and Compliance as Top Priorities
E-Comm Leaders Must Treat Security and Compliance as Top Priorities
August 26, 2022

LinuxInsider

Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
August 8, 2022
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022

CRM Buyer

The Salesforce Way
The Salesforce Way
September 1, 2022
Oracle Is Signaling
Oracle Is Signaling
August 24, 2022
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
Robotic Letter Writing Lends a Hand to Personalized Marketing, CRM
August 18, 2022