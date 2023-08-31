Hardware

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Stacks of old computers and other IT hardware symbolizing the disorganization that fuels the IT e-waste crisis.

Growing businesses often rush to upgrade hardware, which results in stockpiling unused computers, routers, and other IT assets. This practice can be a bad business strategy that leads to worsening security and environmental concerns.

In the 2023 IT Management Survey conducted by software and IT services firm Capterra, data from 500 IT professionals at U.S. small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows that nearly a third (29%) engage in improper IT hardware disposal practices.

The research shows that SMBs typically hoard old computers for 2.7 years before grappling with what else to do with them. Even in the hybrid and remote work era, hardware pile-up remains a huge part of technology’s ongoing transformation.

Key findings of the Capterra report show that most companies recycle (80%), redeploy (65%), remarket (62%), or donate (54%) at least some of their IT hardware assets. However, many others resort to improper disposal that impacts negatively on the environment.

IT hardware devices often contain toxic chemicals that make them unsuitable for landfills or incinerators. These harmful elements are potentially devastating to the environment and people.

“There are serious environmental, legal, and regulatory implications of improper IT asset disposal, and businesses should, therefore, prioritize responsible disposition processes,” offered Zach Capers, senior security analyst at Capterra.

Disorder Drives IT Hardware Dumping Disarray

The ability to organize and stage IT assets for disposal is a critical factor in whether companies use proper or improper disposal practices.

Cost is not. Disorder — not cost — drives irresponsible disposition practices. Lack of organization is a challenge for 62% of SMBs inappropriately disposing of assets, compared to 42% of responsible disposers.

Far too many simply throw away no longer-used hardware. The research shows that companies engaging in irresponsible disposition practices are more likely to upgrade or replace hardware to scale their workforce, avoid obsolescence, and keep up with the competition.

Along those same lines, irresponsible disposers are significantly less likely to reuse older devices (54%) than responsible disposers (69%). Irresponsible disposers tend to have fewer total hardware assets yet are more likely to lose track of them.

Infographic: Nearly a third of companies admit to discarding of IT hardware in a landfill

According to the report, they also tend to have fewer years in business than companies that dispose of their older hardware more responsibly.

Organizations often default to on-site storage or commercial trashing due to limited awareness of e-waste regulations and the perception of convenience. While the report emphasizes that disorder, not cost, is the primary driver of irresponsible disposition practices, Mark N. Vena, CEO and principal analyst at SmartTech Research, counters that cost considerations also play a role.

“Also, concerns about data security and potential breaches have prompted hesitation in adopting new disposal methods. Cost considerations, lack of clear incentives for sustainable practices, and the absence of standardized processes also contribute,” he told TechNewsWorld.

Responsible vs. Irresponsible Computer Equipment Replacement

Understanding the cost considerations sets the stage for a deeper exploration into what differentiates responsible from irresponsible hardware disposal.

Capterra researchers have observed various ways companies struggle with organizing and staging their disposable assets. One significant finding was that environmental impacts are an important concern. Interestingly, this concern appears to be motivated more by guilt than by altruism.

For instance, companies that discard unwanted computer equipment must often verify a chain of custody, as industry regulations frequently require. That is a more challenging task proposition for those companies with organizing and staging issues.

On the other hand, both groups share similar struggles with the cost of responsible disposal and finding reputable e-waste vendors. So irresponsible disposal practices cannot be blamed on either issue since both groups face them equally, according to the report.

Infographic: Responsible IT asset disposal a matter of organization, not cost or sourcing vendors

Rather, these two issues revolve around organizations deciding to take an easy — albeit illegal — way out to empty their cluttered hardware storage closets. The other side of the conundrum finds companies several years down the road shedding chaos in favor of proper IT asset disposition processes, according to Capterra.

The problem of IT hardware disposal is rapidly escalating in significance, Vena noted. Technological advancements lead to shorter hardware lifespans, so the volume of discarded devices is surging.

“Striking a balance between sustainable disposal practices, data security, and compliance with evolving regulations has become critical for organizations, governments, and society to address the growing environmental and cybersecurity concerns,” he warned.

Facing Costly Consequences

According to Capterra, deciding to recycle IT assets is only the first step. Companies must still ensure they complete the handoff correctly.

Environmental damages aside, irresponsibly disposing of IT assets can result in serious security and legal issues. Some states have strict rules about throwing away certain IT equipment and not safeguarding their digital contents.

In the U.S., some states slap offenders with stiff penalties for violating local and federal privacy laws. Europe strictly enforces similar regulations. Also, in the U.S., businesses must contend with industry regulations like HIPAA, GLBA, and PCI-DSS. These all regulate the specific handling of sensitive data when decommissioning IT hardware.

Companies must also be responsible when selecting established e-waste contractors with a proven compliance record with responsible data destruction and e-waste standards. Additionally, businesses should consider recycling programs by manufacturers or retailers from which they purchased their equipment.

Some companies prioritize cost-efficiency and convenience. Others might lack awareness about the potential environmental and security risks associated with improper disposal, observed Ron Edgerson, senior application security consultant at cybersecurity advisory services firm Coalfire.

“The complexity of responsible disposal methods, such as electronic waste recycling or hazardous material treatment, can discourage organizations from adopting them,” he told TechNewsWorld.

‘Collect and Dispose’ Scams Hamper Efforts

SMBs can too easily become attracted to disposal scams, warned the Capterra report. All too common are companies that collect payment while promising safe disposal. Instead, they ship the refuse to foreign countries or dump the hardware in poorly regulated landfills.

Edgerson added that a lack of acceptable disposal techniques exacerbates the IT disposal problem, significantly impacting both the environment and data security.

“As awareness of these issues increases, the importance of adopting sustainable and secure IT hardware disposal methods becomes paramount to mitigate the potential consequences of this escalating problem,” he said.

Vena suggested companies can choose certified data wiping services and employ techniques like degaussing or shredding to ensure data eradication. Collaborating with e-waste recyclers that adhere to legal frameworks and offer secure data disposal is pivotal.

“This balance between sustainable disposal practices and data security is essential for businesses navigating modern compliance landscapes,” he said.

Workable Options Exist

SMBs and large enterprises have various choices for disposing of enterprise-grade IT hardware other than on-site storage or commercial trashing, continued Edgerson.

Recycling and refurbishment are ecologically friendly methods of extending the life of the equipment. Donating to non-profit organizations, schools, or communities in need is another worthwhile alternative.

“Choosing IT asset disposition (ITAD) firms that specialize in safe data wiping and environmentally friendly disposal procedures may give peace of mind while following legal and ethical norms,” he recommended.

These choices not only handle hardware disposal problems. They also adhere to sustainable practices and data protection standards, resulting in more responsible IT lifecycle management, Edgerson noted.

The Need for Stepped-Up Regulations and Enforcement

Given that nearly one-third of companies do not sell or donate their discarded IT hardware, better enforcement and regulation are probably the best solution, concur Vena and Edgerson.

“That could encourage organizations to adopt more responsible practices. This could ultimately address both environmental concerns and data security issues associated with improper disposal of enterprise-grade IT hardware,” offered Vena.

Edgerson sees a holistic approach involving enforcement and adequate regulation as a viable solution. While enforcement tools are important in guaranteeing compliance, clear and well-defined laws establish the groundwork for enterprises to practice responsible disposal.

“By combining effective enforcement, awareness programs, and compliance incentives, companies and the environment may benefit from a more sustainable and ecologically conscientious approach to handling abandoned hardware and waste,” he said.

Industry Controls Alone Not Enough

Simply enhancing compliance support through cross-industry initiatives is unlikely to be adequate. There is a lack of standardization in self-regulation efforts across different sectors, and various industries have differing levels of authority when enforcing hardware management guidelines.

“Some sectors, like health care and finance, face stringent regulations due to sensitive data concerns. In contrast, industries with less regulatory oversight might have more flexibility,” explained Edgerson. “However, as environmental and data security awareness grows, industry-led initiatives and standards are emerging.”

Industries can influence their members. But comprehensive and consistent regulations from government bodies remain crucial to ensuring responsible and uniform hardware disposal practices across sectors, he concluded.

Vena agreed that strengthening state and federal disposal regulations could indeed be a viable solution.

“This could ultimately address both environmental concerns and data security issues associated with improper disposal of enterprise-grade IT hardware,” he said.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
green software practices for environmental sustainability
Devs, IT Leaders Urged To Embrace Climate-Conscious Coding Practices
August 1, 2023
green business, ESG, environmental, social, and governance
Google Green Report: Sustainability Wins, Water Goals Remain Elusive
July 26, 2023
HP Sets Example of How to Prioritize Sustainability
June 21, 2021
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Scientists collaborating on commercial strategies in a biopharma laboratory, symbolizing innovative approaches for stronger foundations and enhanced patient care.
New Commercial Operating Models Needed To Advance Life Sciences Tech
August 22, 2023
A team of information technology professionals
New US Initiatives Aim To Better Defend Against Cyberattacks
August 15, 2023
Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
August 15, 2023
education technology
Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness
August 8, 2023
Winees L1 2K solar-powered security camera
Winees L1 2K Solar Security Camera Has Good Performance, Flawed App
July 20, 2023
business conflict
AppSec, Devs Clash Flags Need for Paradigm Shift in Software Industry
July 5, 2023
Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?
June 30, 2023
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
June 30, 2023
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
June 26, 2023
This Gen AI for CRM Boasts ‘Like Having 1,000 Employees’
June 23, 2023
More in Hardware
Alienware m18 gaming laptop
Alienware Power Trio Suits Gamers and Work Go-Getters
July 14, 2023
Intel immersion cooling
Climate Change, Power Chips Spur Submersible Server Trend
June 13, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
HP E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor and Sonos Era 100 speakers in a home office workstation
New HP and Sonos Devices Accentuate the Ultimate Home Office Workstation
May 25, 2023
data center server racks
Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?
May 8, 2023
Lenovo ThinkStation P7
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
March 13, 2023
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023
AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone
AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No
January 19, 2023
HP E27u QHD Monitor and HP 620/625 FHD Webcam in a hybrid workspace
HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity
January 5, 2023
InnoView Monitor Style: INVPM701/27''
InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture
December 29, 2022

Do you support audio-video monitoring in K-12 classrooms?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Back to School Tech Buying Advice for Parents

Chips

Chips

Intel’s Return to Profitability Is Critical to Its Forward Momentum

Computing

Computing

When Betting on Linux Security, Look at the Big Picture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Generative AI Riding Crest of Gartner Hype Wave

Data Management

Data Management

Google Green Report: Sustainability Wins, Water Goals Remain Elusive

Developers

Developers

Devs, IT Leaders Urged To Embrace Climate-Conscious Coding Practices

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

CCI Kenya Talks Automation and Importance of Human Touch for E-Commerce

Exclusives

Exclusives

Is Generative AI the Next Big CX Thing Despite Its Risks?

Gaming

Gaming

Alienware Power Trio Suits Gamers and Work Go-Getters

Hacking

Hacking

Scammers Posing as Bioscience Firms Target Student Job Hunters

Hardware

Hardware

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Are You Ready for Your Personal AI?

Health

Health

MBA Grads With Startup Ambitions Attracted to Health Care, AI

Home Tech

Home Tech

Winees L1 2K Solar Security Camera Has Good Performance, Flawed App

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

New US Initiatives Aim To Better Defend Against Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

HP Addresses Rising Security Threats Before an AI-Driven Wave of Pain

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

A Comprehensive App Development Strategy for Business Success

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

Apple Vision Pro and Why the Goovis G3 Max May Be Better

Science

Science

Redefining Health Care: Integrating Tech for a Consumer-Centric Focus

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Gaming Industry Know-How Created AMD’s Winning Data Center Strategy

Smartphones

Smartphones

Why Samsung Needs Apple To Validate Foldable Smartphones

Social Networking

Social Networking

Musk Rolls Dice With Drastic Rebranding of Twitter

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Modern EdTech Goes Beyond Coding to Career Preparedness

Tablets

Tablets

One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Experts Say Workplace AI Bans Won’t Work

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Problem With Suing Gen AI Companies for Copyright Infringement

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

For Online Retailers, Leveraging Brand Affinity Can Be Simpler Than It Seems
For Online Retailers, Leveraging Brand Affinity Can Be Simpler Than It Seems
August 31, 2023
Bridging the SMB-Enterprise Retail Gap With Gen AI
Bridging the SMB-Enterprise Retail Gap With Gen AI
August 24, 2023
2023 Holiday Sales Outlook Not Making Merchants Merry
2023 Holiday Sales Outlook Not Making Merchants Merry
August 22, 2023

LinuxInsider

When Betting on Linux Security, Look at the Big Picture
When Betting on Linux Security, Look at the Big Picture
August 28, 2023
Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
August 15, 2023
More Fintech Players Cashing in on Open-Source Offerings
More Fintech Players Cashing in on Open-Source Offerings
August 10, 2023

CRM Buyer

Salesforce Starter Is Integral To Cover the CRM Waterfront
Salesforce Starter Is Integral To Cover the CRM Waterfront
August 24, 2023
Oracle Advances
Oracle Advances
August 15, 2023
Customer Retention by Extraordinary Means Is Not CRM
Customer Retention by Extraordinary Means Is Not CRM
August 4, 2023