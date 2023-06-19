Chips

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
ANALYSIS

Gaming Industry Know-How Created AMD’s Winning Data Center Strategy

data center systems engineer

AMD is on a run now. No longer in Intel’s shadow, it’s taking the PC market and data center by storm. While part of the reason is that Intel stumbled badly under a prior CEO, much of it is because of AMD’s almost unbelievable focus on unique customer segment needs.

While AMD has always tended to be one of the more responsive vendors in its segment, it was when the company decided to go after the game console market, which none of its peers wanted, that forced AMD to improve its responsiveness and partner collaboration, and it is this extra step that has turned AMD from a lamb to a lion in the market.

Let’s explore AMD’s lessons learned from the gaming market to target opportunities. Then we’ll close with my Product of the Week, a variant of the Dell headset I covered a couple of weeks ago that is tuned just for gaming: the Alienware AW720H headphones.

AMD’s Data Center Event

Last week AMD had a huge press and analyst data center event in San Francisco at the historic Fairmont Hotel. AMD exhibited benchmark after benchmark that showed its parts significantly outperforming competitive offerings. This alone wouldn’t have meant much because benchmarks from a vendor showcasing an advantage are questionable at best.

But AMD took it one big step further. For nearly every major processor announced, it had a credible customer, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, who backed up AMD’s claims of better performance and higher energy efficiency.

Industry legend Forrest Norrod, who left Dell to work for AMD, introduced one of the most interesting customers: Citadel Securities COO Jeff Maurone, who was effusive in his praise for AMD, claiming that their solution had boosted Citadel’s performance by a staggering 35%.

Since Citadel is one of the largest hedge funds in the world where microseconds can make a difference, this was massive praise from an unimpeachable source. Citadel is unimpeachable because not only is it regulated, but performance flows to its bottom line, so it would be unforgiving should a part not meet expectations.

So clearly, AMD’s effort was up to the task, with 1 million concurrent cores handling 100 petabytes of data to predict market moves better. But each of the three cloud vendors, and even Facebook, told similar stories that AMD’s parts weren’t being overhyped and could do what AMD said they’d do.

This isn’t a surprise because AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, is out of IBM, which teaches its executives that integrity is critical to their success, a lesson that Lisa Su has taken to heart because I’ve never known her to overstate a capability.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su

AMD CEO Lisa Su (Image Credit: AMD)

What was also interesting was that the featured OEM wasn’t HP or Lenovo, both of which have long used AMD parts, but Dell, which has historically resisted using AMD for much of anything. Based on what was said on stage, Dell is a believer now in AMD big time.

Lessons Learned From Gaming

One of the ways AMD moved around Intel was by listening to what the vertical markets wanted that they weren’t getting. This was a concern because the risk to all the chip companies was that some of the largest cloud vendors had seemed to decide they could design chips as well or better than a chip company and had started to build their own chips.

A chip company like AMD should be able to build a better, faster, and cheaper part than a do-it-yourself effort, but not if they didn’t listen to what the customer wanted. This not-listening-to-customers has been common in the PC and server market since its inception, but it left some of the largest companies dissatisfied. So, they started designing and using their own processors, a trend that could put companies like AMD and Intel out of business if taken to its logical conclusion.

But AMD’s extensive experience, intellectual property, and early pivot to chiplets have given the chipmaker a significantly improved market position and allowed it to target markets better with unique products for web hosting, telephony, hyperscale computing, AI, and memory design, providing up to 2x performance improvements in the targeted markets. This goes a long way toward explaining AMD’s success.

The Demise of MLPerf

Another interesting thing happened at the event: many of the customers that came to the stage didn’t appear to use benchmarks like MLPerf anymore.

MLPerf is one of the most widely used benchmarks for AI, but according to AMD and the customers they had on stage, no one uses it outside of the chip companies. In fact, looking at many of the popular benchmarks, outside of chip company bragging rights, they aren’t used that much for evaluating a purchase. Instead, customers are using their own datasets and solutions to assess products in-house, much like they would if they were designing their own chips, in order to make a choice.

This is why it became so critical for AMD to get in close and collaborate with these customers because they needed to design and tune their unique data center processors for these equally unique vertical workload types, with the result being, according to the customers on stage, vastly more powerful than the alternatives.

With this move to using actual workloads to test hardware, I’m starting to wonder if generic benchmarks even make sense to use anymore.

Wrapping Up

Of the three major chip companies in the U.S., AMD has fewer distractions, making it more able to target market opportunities and design unique products to meet those opportunities. It uses skills refined while going into the game console market to foster deeper relationships with and create unique solutions for some of the world’s largest cloud and financial clients.

Customers like Petronas, a huge international energy company, drove home that AMD’s solution is significantly better than competitive offerings. AMD’s focus on relationships is paying huge dividends and cementing its position as an emerging leader in the semiconductor industry.

One final observation: While some of the benchmarks called out Intel, much of AMD’s presentation was far more focused on understanding and meeting customers’ needs, a critical pivot as the company moves from trailing to leading its segment.

Tech Product of the Week

Alienware Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – AW720H

Dell’s Alienware AW720H headphones look identical to the AW920H headphones I reviewed two weeks ago but are very different. In comparison, the AW920H are Bluetooth headphones, but the AW720H headphones are not. You need to use the included dongle or wired connector to get them to work.

At $129.99, these headphones are about $70 cheaper than the AW920H headphones, which is a nice savings, and they seem to have very similar microphones and speakers.

While you might be able to get these to work with your smartphone using a cable, they are really designed for gaming and trade off the usage breadth of Bluetooth headphones to provide lower latency and better sound performance for gamers — the target market for these headphones.

The AW720H headset comes in black, called Dark Side of the Moon, and off-white, called Lunar Light. I prefer black. You could also use these for video conferencing with the dongle or cable on a desktop or laptop computer. Though I’d argue a non-Bluetooth solution is likely better for a desktop user than a laptop user unless it’s a gaming laptop, but only because it is generally easier to use a Bluetooth set of headphones for most things.

Alienware Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset - AW720H

The Alienware Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW720H supports Dolby Atmos and provides up to 30 hours of play on a full charge. (Images Credit: Dell)

The music is clear to my ear, but these headphones emphasize the lows more than the highs, resulting in sound skewed toward the low end. I mostly used these with the included audio cables on my gaming rig, and they worked fine for this intended purpose. I expect they will also function well on airplanes that still need a physical connection via an audio cable.

With 30 hours of estimated battery life, they should last longer than most of us would be playing or listening. When connected physically, they continue to work passively as headphones, even without power, so they aren’t useless if you forget to charge them. Still, these are targeted at gamers and best suited for gaming.

Like the AW920Hs, the AW720H headphones have a boom mike with a light to tell you when you are broadcasting, and the Alienware lighted Alien head on the outside of the headphones.

If you want a headset truly tuned for gaming to use mainly on a desktop computer and don’t want to break the bank, the Dell Alienware AW720H headphones are my recommendation and Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor
AMD Could Rescue the Windows Thin and Light Laptop Market from Apple
May 19, 2023
HP Amplify Partner Conference, March 29, 2023 in Chicago
HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event
April 5, 2023
AMD RDNA 3 launch event, November 3, 2022 in Las Vegas
3 Big Takeaways From AMD’s RDNA 3 Announcement
November 14, 2022
More by Rob Enderle
view all
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: Gateway to a New Computing Future
June 12, 2023
Microsoft Windows 11 on a laptop
Windows 11 AI Integration Signals New Era for User Experiences
June 5, 2023
artificial intelligence
The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI
May 29, 2023
computer circuit board CPU and GPU chipset
2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out
May 22, 2023
Generative AI markets
Fixing the Market Demand Problem With Generative AI
May 15, 2023
data center server racks
Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?
May 8, 2023
Jaguar I-Pace at the 2019 New York International Auto Show
EV Lessons Learned From 4 Years as a Jaguar I-Pace Owner
May 1, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
3 Big Generative AI Problems Yet To Be Addressed
April 24, 2023
A conversational AI human created with DeepBrain AI
Your First Digital Twin Assistant and the Future of Video Entertainment
April 17, 2023
smart city last-mile route optimization
Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere
April 10, 2023
More in Chips
Intel immersion cooling
Climate Change, Power Chips Spur Submersible Server Trend
June 13, 2023
Apple Vision Pro headset
One More Thing…Apple Unveils Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset at WWDC23
June 6, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm’s Gen AI: A Unique Opportunity Beyond Innovation
June 1, 2023
AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor
AMD Could Rescue the Windows Thin and Light Laptop Market from Apple
May 19, 2023
The Mac mini is now available with Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips
Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon
January 18, 2023
Setting up CES 2023 arch logo
Dissecting the Pre-CES Wave of PC and Chip Vendor Competition
January 9, 2023
2023 technology predictions and trends
Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023
January 2, 2023
best tech products and companies
Standout Tech Products of 2022
December 26, 2022
CES 2022 Show Opening
The Newfound Importance of CES: Innovation as a Competitive Game Changer
December 19, 2022
computer chip
GPU Wars: Assessing the Contrasting Strategies of the Market Leaders
November 28, 2022

How often do you observe artificial intelligence in action?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

New HP and Sonos Devices Accentuate the Ultimate Home Office Workstation

Chips

Chips

Qualcomm’s Gen AI: A Unique Opportunity Beyond Innovation

Computing

Computing

Linux? What Linux? It Just Works

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Selecting the Right SBOM for Your Enterprise

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype

Exclusives

Exclusives

The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

DOJ, Five Eyes Nations Unite To Dismantle Russian Cyber-Espionage Network

Hardware

Hardware

2024 and How the Coming CPU War Is Likely To Play Out

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

Telly Offers Half-Million Free 55-Inch 4K TVs, Advertisers To Pick Up Tab

How To

How To

Leverage the Power of Data To Monitor Home Energy Efficiency

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Cyber Chiefs Brace for Major Attacks in Next 12 Months

Malware

Malware

RSA Conference Rebounds as Business Risks Soar

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Mobile Shopping Apps Linked to Digital Wallets: A Loyalty-Driving Duo

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’

Privacy

Privacy

Researchers Instantly Crack Simple Passwords With AI

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Voyager 60 Series Earbuds Provide a Premium Audio Experience

Science

Science

Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

Are Mainframes an Indicator of Banking Reliability?

Smartphones

Smartphones

Google Taking Pre-Orders for Its First Foldable Phone

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Fueled the Run on Silicon Valley Bank: Study

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal

Tablets

Tablets

FBI Issues Warning About ‘Juice Jacking’ at Public USB Charging Stations

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Study Finds AI Threatening Many Women’s Jobs

Tech Law

Tech Law

The Importance of Microsoft’s 5-Point Blueprint for Public Governance of AI

Transportation

Transportation

Study Finds EV Battery Replacement Rare, Most Covered by Warranty

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Retail Sector Bearing the Brunt of Cyber Assaults
Retail Sector Bearing the Brunt of Cyber Assaults
June 14, 2023
The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype
The Future of AI in Retail: Beyond the ChatGPT Hype
June 9, 2023
Amazon Adds Age Verification to Its Palm Reading Technology
Amazon Adds Age Verification to Its Palm Reading Technology
May 24, 2023

LinuxInsider

Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds
Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds
June 14, 2023
Linux? What Linux? It Just Works
Linux? What Linux? It Just Works
May 30, 2023
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
May 23, 2023

CRM Buyer

Salesforce's Trusted AI Layer Makes Sense After All
Salesforce's Trusted AI Layer Makes Sense After All
June 13, 2023
Trusted Gen AI Is Wide of the Mark
Trusted Gen AI Is Wide of the Mark
June 12, 2023
The Essential Shift From Legacy to Modern CRM Systems
The Essential Shift From Legacy to Modern CRM Systems
June 1, 2023