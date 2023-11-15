Reviews

PRODUCT REVIEW

Gunnar Tallac Glasses: A Stylish Solution for Blue-Light Protection

Gunnar Tallac blue-light-filtering glasses - TechNewsWorld Review

A seldom-considered computing safety feature has nothing to do with protecting your data or preventing online identity theft. Rather, it focuses on providing visual clarity and reducing eye strain.

TechNewsWorld Editors' Choice awardGunnar Optiks released its new Tallac blue-light-blocking computer glasses in September that do just that. This new line enhances the company’s specialized eyewear line that helps to prevent computer vision syndrome symptoms.

Specialized blue-light filters to protect the eyes from too much exposure to digital displays are not new for this company. Gunnar has specialized in computer glasses that block blue light since opening its doors in 2007. What is new, though, is what Gunnar Optiks does with its Tallac product line.

These Tallac glasses have unique onyx-color frames that offer a bold mountaineer look with a strikingly large round shape crafted from premium acetate. Removable leather side shields enhance the effectiveness of the blue-light filters, noted the company.

Gunnar Tallac leather side shields

According to The Vision Council of America, about 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain because of the increasing use of digital devices.

I spend many hours a day researching, writing, and editing on several large and small desktop and laptop screens, so I am all too well acquainted with eye strain. I found this product to be a good option to fight back.

Advanced Blue-Light Filtering

When I first put on the Tallac glasses, I noticed that the screens looked clearer, and the text seemed slightly bigger. The more I wore them while working, the better my eyes felt through lengthy sessions.

According to the manufacturer, one reason for that is the construction of the special glass filtering. The company adds a small degree of magnification material to the glass composition.

This material focuses energy to enhance vision, which reduces eye strain and its many associated issues. The custom tints on Gunnar lenses contribute to filtering and balancing the color spectrum to reduce artificial blue light from backlit screens.

These Tallac frames have a specific design that keeps wearers clearly focused. Unlike Gunnar’s other computer glasses, they prioritize the wearer’s focus over advanced lens filtering capabilities.

Gunnar Tallac Blue Light Glasses front view

The Tallac line features innovative styling with large round frames. Another design innovation is the two removable leather side shields that block peripheral light for total coverage and maximum protection from light noise in any environment.

Fashionable Choices for Vision Protection

These Tallac frames are priced starting at $150 and come in two lens tint options: amber and clear. They are also available as prescription and sunglasses.

Gunnar Tallac blue-light blocking glasses are available with amber or clear lenses

Selecting amber or clear lenses no longer affects the blue-light filtering process. When first produced, gaming and computer glasses designed to reduce eye strain all contained yellow-tinted lenses that were very noticeable. Modern technology no longer requires amber coating. However, the amber lenses offer a nostalgic touch and can make a healthy fashion statement if you wear them in corporate surroundings.

Either choice uses filtering materials that block or absorb blue light emitted from computer screens. Even if your eyes do not feel strained from staring at monitors in the hours before bedtime, exposure to blue light can hinder falling asleep. Both lens styles diminish the amount of blue light that reaches your eyes, which serves to sharpen contrast, protect your eyes, and reduce sleep disturbances.

Design Specifications

The Tallac glasses offer a distinctive design that is bolder than traditional eyewear. Their specifications include:

  • Lens width: 2.13 inches
  • Nose bridge area: 0.67 inches
  • Earpieces length: 5.3 inches
  • Weight — including frames, lenses, and leather shields: 0.97 ounces
  • Case dimensions: 15 x 13 x 8 inches

Gunnar Tallac blue-light filtering glasses - side view

As these specs might suggest, the Tallac frames have a sturdy and durable construction, featuring high-quality hidden spring hinges that hold them together.

Also included with the Tallac computer glasses:

  • Premium Glasses Case
  • Microfiber Pouch
  • Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
  • 24-Month Warranty

Gunnar Tallac accessories

Gunnar’s patented lens technology contains upgraded materials that offer excellent optical and physical properties.

The lens blocks harmful blue light and 100% of ultraviolet or UV light. They have dual-sided anti-reflective lens coating and Oleophobic (anti-smudge) lens treatment, which repels water, oil, dust, and fingerprints.

Bottom Line

Jack M. Germain wearing Gunnar Tallac blue light glasses

My experience wearing a pair of Tallac frames with blue-light-filtering lenses was pleasant. I wore them regularly throughout my workdays for a few weeks.

Despite the large frame design, wearing these glasses for extended periods was comfortable. I thought the side wedges would bother me, but ultimately, I did not mind them and never considered removing them.

As Gunnar Optiks cautions, blue-light filtering technology is not the ultimate shield for your eyes that people perceive computer glasses to be. Make a note of that if you subject your eyes to eight or more hours a day staring at computer screens for work and/or play.

However, medical reports do support the effectiveness of blue-light filtering. Computer glasses can help reduce eye fatigue and encourage a normal circadian rhythm and melatonin levels.

Gunnar boasts that its blue-light-blocking lens technology reportedly filters up to 98% of harmful blue light emitted from digital screens. These lenses can reduce eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, and other Computer Vision Syndrome symptoms.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, Tallac computer glasses could be the ideal gift for a business associate or family member. You can find them at the Gunnar online store.

Editor’s Note: The product images featured in this article are credited to Gunnar Optiks.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

