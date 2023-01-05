Hardware

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

HP E27u QHD Monitor and HP 620/625 FHD Webcam in a hybrid workspace
Image Credit: HP

With the ongoing shift in workplace strategies, HP, on Wednesday at CES 2023, introduced a new hybrid line of computers and workplace accessories to meet the growing needs of displaced workers.

The hybrid design provides greater flexibility and freedom in users’ personal lives. However, it also brings its own set of challenges for people to stay productive and connected to others, according to Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP. The company addresses those matters with designs to meet the demands and needs of hybrid work and lifestyles.

To help take productivity to the next level, HP announced its new Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, a line of innovative monitors, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series pro-grade wireless earbuds for a fresh take on audio experiences, the HP 620/625 FHD Webcam, and a rechargeable mouse with extended battery life.

Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

With the freelancer community expected to make up more than 50% of the total U.S. workforce by 2027, HP’s Dragonfly brand technology gives freelancers a sure path to elevate experiences around multitasking and heavy workloads. The new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio helps reduce friction in users’ lives with powerful audio, camera, touchscreen, all-day battery life, and 24/7 live concierge support and services for effortless productivity.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, with its 14″ display, is designed for individuals who are constantly connected to the internet, want an easy-to-use device with premium features and design, and consume a variety of content anywhere they go. It has an 8 MP user-facing camera in a clamshell Chromebook and a bright 1,200-nit touchscreen display.

It is Intel Evo-verified for fast performance, connectivity, and charging — and provides intuitive pairing between phone and device, a standard Chromebook feature.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook 14-inch, in Ceramic White top and side views

Dragonfly Pro Chromebook | Image Credit: HP

The new HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD using the company’s adaptive platform management framework, which optimizes performance in real-world productivity scenarios. It is also the first HP device to feature one-touch access to HP 24/7 live concierge support directly via one of four hotkeys.

The Control Center hotkey allows quick access to the device’s most common settings. A Camera hotkey lets a user easily adjust camera settings, and the fourth key is customizable to help improve workflow or allow for simple navigation. The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook will be available in Ceramic White (shown above) and Sparkling Black.

Three New Options for Collaboration

In addition to the Chromebook, HP introduced its Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, and Elite x360 1040 G10 to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences with intuitive videoconferencing innovations to support hybrid work. These include:

  • Multi-Camera Experience to support dual video streams and camera switching to show faces and an object or a whiteboard simultaneously, picture-in-picture or side-by-side;
  • Auto Camera Select uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact;
  • HP Keystone Correction enables sharing a whiteboard or a physical document by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click; and
  • HP Be Right Back lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting meetings when they need a break.

HP Dragonfly G4 side-by-side Natural Silver and Slae Blue

Dragonfly G4 available colors are Natural Silver and Slate Blue | Image Credit: HP

The newest HP Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series PCs contain 90% recycled magnesium in the enclosure case, 5% ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and bio-circular content such as used cooking oil to help lower CO2 emissions.

Advanced Home Office Monitors

Enriching a hybrid workspace at home or in the office is about having the right tools and technologies to reflect preferred workstyles, noted HP about its new design line. Completing the PC ecosystem, HP announced new monitors, accessories, and services. All monitors in this series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials, like coffee grounds and recycled aluminum.

With display sizes ranging from 21.5″ to 44.5″ diagonally, the HP E-Series G5 monitors blend into the home or office with sleek and elegant designs. The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories.

HP Monitors, left to right are the E-Series G5, E45c Curved, M-Series FHD

HP Monitors shown left to right are the E-Series G5, the E45c Curved, and the M-Series FHD | Image Credit: HP

HP’s Eye Ease feature reduces blue light exposure, and an ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness. The HP E45c G5 monitor is a 45″ super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience. A new Virtual Dual Display feature provides the ability to replace two 24″ QHD monitors with this one massive display.

For home workers, learners, and entertainment users, the HP M24h and M27h FHD monitors upgrade home setups with improved ergonomics to find their perfect posture and viewing angle. It’s also the first monitor series with a comfort setup guide, accessible via integrated display software.

Wireless Earbuds With Poly Audio Technology

HP also introduced the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series lineup of pro-grade wireless earbuds for hybrid lifestyles. The new devices provide up to five hours of talk time with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology to block distracting background noises.

The standard version includes a charging case that offers 10 additional hours of talk time. The Poly Voyager Free 60+ comes with a smart charging case that features an OLED touchscreen display with access to volume and mute functions, fast insight into battery life and call status, and a 3.5 mm analog input that is handy for in-flight entertainment systems.

Poly Voyager Free 60+ White Sand USB-C

Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds, smart charge case, and accessories. Color options are White Sand (shown here) and Carbon Black | Image Credit: HP / Poly

These wireless earbuds come in carbon black or white sand and feature a sleek, modern design for all-day comfort and flexibility. The Poly Lens mobile app lets users personalize their Poly device settings while IT teams can manage and receive insights.

New Webcam and Mouse

The Zoom-certified 1080p HP 620/625 FHD Webcam has dual noise-reduction microphones, an adjustable field of view, and video features. These include auto-focus, AI face framing, and background light enhancement.

HP 620-625 FHD Webcam front view

HP 620/625 FHD Webcam | Image Credit: HP

The webcam saves precious seconds with Windows Hello facial recognition compatibility and captures all angles with a 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt for extra flexibility.

Sustainability features of the webcam include 71% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recyclable packaging.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse allows individuals to work with a compact ambidextrous design, silent clicks, and up to 90 days of battery life. Its six programmable buttons for custom shortcuts enable users to maximize their workflow and work with multi-OS compatibility across three saved devices.

HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse

HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse | Image Credit: HP

Engineered for the Intel Evo laptops accessories program, the mouse provides dependable connectivity when paired with Intel Evo laptops. The HP 710 is composed of 60% post-consumer recycled plastics.

Availability and Pricing

HP’s new computer line for remote work and freelancers is expected to arrive this spring at HP.com. Pricing is not yet available.

The E-Series G5 monitors are anticipated to be available in January at a starting price of $219, and the M-Series monitors are slated for this spring, starting at $209 — both at HP.com.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds are due in March at Poly.com and HP.com, starting at $299 — also available in a Microsoft Teams-certified version.

Look for the HP 620/625 FHD Webcam for $109.99 and the HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse at $79.99, both at HP.com in January.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

