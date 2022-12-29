InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

If you’d like a different view of your online work productivity and game-playing perspectives in 2023, InnoView makes your upgrading choice easy with its recently released 27″ desktop monitor.

InnoView’s new desktop display adds to a series of portable monitors, such as the InnoView 15.6″ 4K HDR touchscreen portable monitor we reviewed last spring.

This 27″ full desktop option provides an FHD 1080p gaming display with an ultra-thin screen that is HDMI and VESA capable, has a refresh rate of up to 100Hz, and a contrast ratio of 4,000:1. It comes with an adjustable tilt stand and built-in speakers.

The InnoView 27″ can VESA mount or attach to the included base. | Image Credit: InnoView

The INVPM701/27” FHD/1080P is available from the InnoView store on Amazon for US$159.99. A 24”version is also available at Amazon for $119.99. The models have similar features.

Inner Workings

This large screen has an upgraded, ergonomic design and ultra-wide viewing angle that provides crisp, clear, detailed images from any angle. Its black metal body, sturdy thin metal stand, and ultra-thin frame are simple and elegant.

You can adjust the vertical screen angle from -5° to +20°, which reduces the burden on the shoulders and neck during long periods of screen time for work or play.

The maximum display resolution of 1920 x 1080 makes the screen content clearer when combined with the 4,000:1 contrast ratio.

Users will find the 100Hz refresh rate is an asset for game-playing and viewing video and other graphic images. Picture changes are faster and smoother as the graphics card and monitor refresh rate are synchronized to eliminate stuttering.

The InnoView 27″ screen’s vertical angle adjusts from -5° to +20° | Image Credit: InnoView

The result is smooth stitched video and real-time motion in fast-paced action scenes. The monitor’s response speed is 8ms, which contributes to eliminating blur, tearing, and ghosting. Its low blue light and HDR technology help eliminate eye fatigue in long-term use.

What I normally would consider a borderline weakness is the desktop monitor’s brightness rating of 250 cm2 (equivalent to 250 nits). However, its much higher contrast ratio makes a big difference in improving overall performance.

Coverage of 99% of the sRGB color gamut falls within acceptable standard norms. The 8-bit grayscale for over 16.7 million colors on the 27″ monitor delivers vivid details and finer image quality.

Outer Design

This desktop monitor has a matte finish and a black display screen, and it works with most ordinary graphics cards.

An HDMI cable is included in the box, but if you use a VGA cable to connect your current monitor, you can use that with this display. Though for standard setups, HDMI is the way to go.

On the rear of the panel are one VGA port and one HDMI port for connecting to PCs, laptops, Chromebooks, game consoles, and other devices. This monitor also has an audio-out port to connect headphones.

InnoView INVPM701/27” Rear Ports | Image Credit: InnoView

Its on-screen display (OSD) menu provides access to various use cases. You can switch settings for screen sharing, image or video editing, movie watching, and games.

Poor Sound Quality

My only disappointment is the monitor’s speakers.

I first connected the monitor using my existing VGA cable to test the video quality. Obviously, the 27″ monitor’s two tiny internal speakers did not work at that point because VGA does not carry audio signals.

To test the sound, I connected the HDMI cable to the HDMI ports. Still, the results were less than satisfying. Even after cranking up the onboard volume setting to maximum, the output sounded tinny and flat.

I changed the audio output to the laptop’s internal speakers, which resulted in better sound quality. But neither compared to the deep, rich sounds produced by the external speakers connected to my docking station.

If the monitor’s speakers are the only option, gamers and users needing loud and clear audio for video calls or audio playback will be very disappointed.

Final Thoughts

This 27″ monitor is impressive and well worth the purchase price, and its large display improves my normal computing routine.

My primary desktop is connected to a 24″ monitor. My laptop is tethered via a docking station to another 24″ monitor and several peripherals. That combination lets me use the laptop’s 15-1/2″ screen as a second monitor, which comes in handy when I need to work with windows displaying data I need to view while working with other open windows on the larger monitor.

The 27″ display makes it much easier to display more and larger windows on the external screen. The additional screen real estate provides for better productivity and can eliminate the need for a smaller laptop screen.

Photo by Author

My desktop has a touchscreen, but I rarely reach across the desk to touch it. Therefore, I do not miss having a touchscreen with this InnoView desktop monitor.

What is an annoyance, however, is the tiny, hard-to-find OSD buttons on the underside of the bottom bezel. The plastic button tops are hard to find when my fingers slide around searching for them.

Overall, InnoView’s 27″ desktop monitor is an almost perfect way to get the productivity boost from a larger monitor. The bigger picture provides a much more enjoyable computing experience at an affordable price.

Suggest a Review

Is there a tech product or application you’d like to suggest for review? Something you love or would like to get to know?

Please email your ideas to me and I’ll consider them for a future column.

And use the Reader Comments feature below to provide your input!