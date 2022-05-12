Internet
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters
STUDY

Kids’ Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

teenage boy reading tablet

Isolation from friends and other factors during the pandemic contributed to a significant increase in screen use by tweens and teens from pre-pandemic levels.

Common Sense Media — a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all kids and families — in March released a detailed report showing that screen use in 2021 increased far faster than it had in the previous four years. That usage for tweens was six times more in the past two years.

The pandemic was likely a major contributor to changes in screen use. Platforms like TikTok have continued to swell in popularity and may also be driving increased use, according to the study.

Researchers sought details on whether there were any lasting differences in young people’s use of screen media as society began to open up again in the fall of 2021. They focused on U.S. tweens (ages eight to 12) and teens (ages 13 to 18) and the time they spent using digital devices apart from time spent doing online classes and homework.

Total entertainment screen use among tweens and teens, per day, 2015 to 2021

2021 Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens

Entertainment screen use includes time spent watching television and online videos, playing video games, using social media, browsing websites, creating content, e-reading, and other digital activities. In 2021, time spent reading ebooks was included in the total for the first time (accounting for six minutes among tweens and eight among teens), and time spent watching movies in movie theaters and using an iPod Touch were not included (these had accounted for seven minutes among tweens and six minutes among teens in 2019). Source: Common Sense Media

Results show no dramatic changes in the overall patterns of media use by tweens and teens in terms of the types of devices used. The amount of time they devote to non-school screen activities rose significantly, as social media use spread somewhat among younger age groups.

Online videos have cemented their place at the top of young people’s media hierarchies. However, video gaming did not increase dramatically during the pandemic. The top activities remain the same — online videos, gaming, and social media. Also, the general patterns between tweens and teens, or boys and girls, have continued.

Media can be used in positive or negative ways. Vulnerable kids are overusing media, or using media in ways that contribute to mental health issues, according to Mike Robb, senior director of research at Common Sense Media.

“We need to be able to identify and support those kids. But there are also kids out there who are using media to keep their mood up, to connect with friends, or to support their mental health. We need to make sure that we are not reflexively demonizing all screen time,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“It really depends on who is using it, what they are using, and to satisfy what needs.”

More Media Use Findings

The report found eight major results compared to the last media use report prior to the pandemic in 2019. Common Sense Media’s study is the only nationally representative survey tracking media use patterns among a truly random sample of eight- to 18-year-olds in the United States, according to James P. Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media.

Site teens wouldn’t want to live without, 2021

Among the 79% of 13- to 18-year-olds who are regular users of social media and online videos (use at least once a week), percent who choose each site as the one they wouldn’t want to live without.

Sites teens wouldn’t want to live without, 2021

Source: Common Sense Media

In addition to the results cited above, researchers found:

  • If forced to choose, teens say YouTube is the site that they would not want to live without. In fact, watching online videos is both groups’ favorite media activity among both boys and girls across racial/ethnic groups and income levels.
  • Social media use is growing among eight- to 12-year-olds. Thirty-eight percent of tweens used social media (up from 31 percent in 2019). Nearly one in five (18 percent) said they now use social media daily (up from 13 percent since 2019).
  • Teens now spend nearly an hour and a half per day using social media but have conflicted feelings about the medium. Even though teens devote a lot of time to social media, they do not enjoy it as much as they do other types of media.
  • The top five social media sites teens have ever used are Instagram (53 percent), Snapchat (49 percent), Facebook (30 percent), Discord (17 percent), and Twitter (16 percent).
  • Both tweens and teens are substantially varied in the average amount of screen media they engage in each day. Boys use more screen media than girls. Black and Hispanic/Latino kids use more than White kids do. Children from lower-income households use more than those in higher-income homes.
  • Children consumed more media overall through the pandemic than prior to 2019 except for one source: reading did not increase in usage.
  • Nearly half of all teens listened to podcasts, and one in five said they do so at least once a week. They engage with a wide variety of media types, including media-based primarily on the spoken word.
  • Large numbers of Black, Hispanic/Latino, children in lower-income households still do not have access to a computer at home. This is one of the most basic building blocks of digital equity.

Alarming Results

Robb was struck by the stark increase in the amount of screen time over the past two years compared to the four years prior to the pandemic. From 2015 to 2019, media use for tweens grew only three percent. For teens, it grew by 11 percent.

However, from 2019 to 2021 alone, media use grew by close to 20 percent for both tweens and teens. That is almost six times the growth we saw before the pandemic for tweens alone.

“I am also struck by the fact that 38 percent of tweens have used social media, despite the fact that most platforms are not meant to be used by people under the age of 13,” he noted.

Top entertainment screen media activities among tweens and teens, 2021

Top entertainment screen media activities among tweens and teens, 2021

Video games refers to games played on a console, computer, or portable game player. Mobile games refers to games played on a smartphone or tablet. Source: Common Sense Media

What kids do with media is as important or more important than how much time they spend with media, Robb offered. If kids are using good content, using technology to socialize and hang out with their friends, and using tech to express themselves, then he does not think we need to worry about time so much.

“It is when media use is replacing important activities, like socializing, spending quality time with family, or sleeping, that I get concerned,” he said.

Researchers’ Take

Researchers noted that they were surprised to find no drastic expansions of new tablet and smartphone distributions among tweens and teens. The survey does not indicate that this happened, they said.

“We are beginning to see a modest trend toward the use of social media at earlier ages. This is especially interesting given the ongoing debates about the impact of social media on young people’s well-being,” they wrote.

The other new media product pushed by Facebook (now Meta) is immersive media, accessed through virtual reality. The increase in time is for entertainment media only, not for school, remote learning, or homework, clarified Robb.

At this point, the use of the new medium has been slow to catch on; slower, in fact, than the growth of podcasts, the report notes.

“I keep wondering if we will hit a ceiling of media use at some point, but so far we have not,” Robb added.

Changing Views on Kids’ Impact

A recent study (Rideout & Robb, 2021) shows that many young people used their digital devices during the pandemic to socialize with friends online, learn about things they were interested in, and create and share their own content. This work suggests that parents and educators should be careful of demonizing kids’ screen time consumption, Common Sense Media’s Steyer wrote in the report’s conclusion.

“It clearly played an important role for many tweens and teens during the pandemic,” he added.

This latest survey of kids’ media use shows that activities like content creation, video-chatting, and reading online occur frequently among young people and are important and meaningful to them. But that increased screen time still constitutes a tiny fraction of overall screen use, cautioned Steyer.

“In the end, the amount of time young people devote to content produced by others still dominates overwhelmingly, whether it is content they watch, read, play with, or scroll through. Given the huge amounts of time children give to media, it’s all the more important to elevate quality media by creating and highlighting the shows, games, apps, and books that engage, inspire, and provide positive representations,” he concluded.

The 2021 Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens report is available here.

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels
April 8, 2022
Amazon Glow
Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device
March 30, 2022
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
InnoView 15.6" PM004 portable monitor
InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory
May 10, 2022
Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report
May 9, 2022
Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX
May 3, 2022
Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce
April 28, 2022
Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters
April 25, 2022
Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ‘Jammy Jellyfish’
April 21, 2022
Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI
April 21, 2022
Stand with Ukraine
Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies
April 18, 2022
Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem
April 14, 2022
US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security
April 13, 2022
More in Internet
Free-Speech, Uncensored Browser Launched for Conservatives
May 11, 2022
Atlas VPN
Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security
March 29, 2022
Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices
March 24, 2022
Kyiv, Ukraine
Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis
March 1, 2022
Russian Warpath Prompts Free VPN Offer
February 24, 2022
Microsoft Edge Browser
Edge on Heels of Safari for Second Place in Desktop Browser Market
February 23, 2022
Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees
February 9, 2022
Covid Domain Registrations Soar, Many by Bad Actors
January 26, 2022
Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer
December 13, 2021
Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills
November 30, 2021

If your employer enacted a 4-day workweek with a fixed day off for everyone, which schedule would you prefer?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

SaaS Boom Puts Software Sellers on Road to Recurring Revenue

OSS News: Enterprise Linux, Microsoft Replacements, Fuzzy Linux Solutions

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption

The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022

Chips

 Chips

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Why Pat Gelsinger May Need To Take Intel Private

Computing

 Computing

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Data Breaches Affected Nearly 6 Billion Accounts in 2021

Remote Work Transformation Calls for Prioritizing Employee Tech Choices

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

Data Management

 Data Management

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

Many Consumers Fail To Protect Privacy After Receiving Data Breach Notice

Enterprises Embrace Open Source To Tackle Growing Data Management Challenges

Developers

 Developers

War in Ukraine Takes Toll on European Software Development Market

1Password Encourages Developer Security With New Tool Set

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

Crypto Firms Offered Insurance To Cover Cloud Crashes

Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC

Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Gamifying EdTech Launches Learning to Loftier Levels

Metaverse Marketing Offers New Approach To Utilizing Customer Data

How Merchants Can Better Battle Chargebacks and Fraud

Gaming

 Gaming

Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth

Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them

Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products

Hacking

 Hacking

Beware the Ides of March Madness

BreachQuest Dissects, Publishes Pro-Russia Ransomware Group's Internal Chat Logs

Ransomware-Related Data Leaks Jump 82% in 2021

Hardware

 Hardware

CyberSec Researchers Reveal 2M Devices Vulnerable as Botnet Launchpad

HP Chromebase Makes Chrome OS Desktops a Smart Choice

F-Secure Discovers HP Printers Loaded With Security Holes

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

Cybersecurity 2022: More Fraud, More Fakes, More Crypto Scams

How To

 How To

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Key Factors When Selecting and Setting Up an E-Commerce Platform

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

Domotics Brings Home Sweet Home Automation

Unsupported IoT Devices Are Cyber-Trouble Waiting To Happen

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

US Tech Market Leadership at a Crossroads

Cloudflare, CloudStrike, Ping Identity Offer Free Services To Protect US Critical Infrastructure

AMD vs. Facebook Financial Performance: Why Leadership Matters

Malware

 Malware

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Reports Warn of Worsening Warfare From Cyber Criminals in 2022

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Apple Privacy Rule Cost Tech Titans Estimated $9.85 Billion in Revenue

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Why Microsoft Again Became the World's Most Valuable Company

Canonical Launches Ubuntu 21.10 With Few Surprises

Photography

 Photography

Apple Unveils New Muscular MacBooks, Refreshes AirPods, Adds $5 Music Service

AI App Puts New Life in Old Photos

Qualcomm's Powerful Preview of 2021's Premium Smartphones

Privacy

 Privacy

Crypto 101: Data Privacy and Security on Cryptocurrency Platforms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Tile Product Line Refresh Heats Up Competition in Smart Tracker Market

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Science

 Science

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Lenovo Steps Forward With a Vision To Redefine Personal Computing

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

Reputation Management: Duking It Out With Doxing

Word on the Tweet: Twitter Will Hatch Subscription Service

Space

 Space

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Amazon Clears FCC Hurdle to Satellite Network

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Fires Up Hopes and Dreams

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Looking for Love Online? Advice To Protect Your Wallet

Digital Clienteling Platform Breathes Life Into Live Commerce

Tablets

 Tablets

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Working From Wherever

Apple Raises Curtain on New OS Features at WWDC21

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

The Fascinating Dance Between Twitter and Musk

How To Fix the Autonomous Electric Car Demand Problem

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Tech Law

 Tech Law

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

The Rise of Digital Ad Taxes Could Impact Online Marketplaces

Will Mistrust Jeopardize the Survival of Facebook?

Transportation

 Transportation

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Nvidia, Jaguar, Land Rover Partner To Build the Car of Tomorrow

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

When the Metaverse Comes to Life

Microsoft Enters Metaverse With Mesh for Teams and Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

How Qualcomm Can Seize the Smartwatch Market From Apple

BlackBerry IVY and the Future of Electric Vehicles

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Cloud Providers Push Products, Tactics, To Win Customers in Competitive Market
Cloud Providers Push Products, Tactics, To Win Customers in Competitive Market
May 9, 2022
Third-Party Risk Could Cost E-Commerce Sites Millions
Third-Party Risk Could Cost E-Commerce Sites Millions
May 3, 2022
Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce
Finding the Fun in Non-Fungible E-Commerce
April 28, 2022

LinuxInsider

InnoView's 15.6
InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory
May 10, 2022
Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report
Open-Source Code a Marginal Problem, Managing It the Key Challenge: Report
May 9, 2022
Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System
Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System
May 2, 2022

CRM Buyer

How Oracle’s Digital-First Service Drives Sustainable Differentiation
How Oracle’s Digital-First Service Drives Sustainable Differentiation
May 10, 2022
Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX
Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX
May 3, 2022
How AP Automation Bolsters Supplier and Customer Relationships
How AP Automation Bolsters Supplier and Customer Relationships
April 25, 2022