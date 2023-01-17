Tech Law

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

gavel in courtroom

Meta is taking to court a law enforcement intelligence company for gathering data about users of its Facebook and Instagram properties.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in California, alleges that Voyager Labs, an international scraping and surveillance service, improperly collected data from those properties through fake accounts, which is a violation of the terms and conditions for use of the platforms.

In a January 12 post at Meta’s Newsroom site, Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation Jessica Romero explained that Voyager’s proprietary software uses fake accounts to scrape data accessible to a user logged onto Facebook.

She added that Voyager used a diverse system of computers and networks in different countries to hide its activity and foil Meta’s attempts to verify the fake accounts.

Romero wrote that Voyager did not compromise Facebook; instead, it used fake accounts to scrape publicly viewable information.

“Web scraping is legal — if you are scraping publicly available information,” observed Liz Miller, vice president and a principal analyst with Constellation Research, a technology research and advisory firm in Cupertino, Calif.

“In Meta’s case against Voyager Labs, the issue is the creation of fake Facebook accounts that were used for the purpose of data collection,” Miller told TechNewsWorld.

Scraping Industry

Romero wrote that Meta is seeking a permanent injunction against Voyager to protect people against scraping-for-hire services.

“Companies like Voyager are part of an industry that provides scraping services to anyone regardless of the users they target and for what purpose, including as a way to profile people for criminal behavior,” she continued.

“This industry covertly collects information that people share with their community, family, and friends, without oversight or accountability, and in a way that may implicate people’s civil rights,” she noted.

“These services operate across many platforms and national boundaries and require a collective effort from platforms, policymakers, and civil society to deter the abuse of these capabilities,” she added.

Voyager was not immediately available for comment on this story. However, a spokesperson told The Guardian in the past: “As a company, we follow the laws of all the countries in which we do business. We also have confidence that those with whom we do business are law-abiding public and private organizations.”

Meta’s Business Considerations

While Meta emphasized its efforts to protect people, it also has business considerations that need protecting.

“Sadly, the problem from Meta’s point of view really isn’t about data scraping. It’s that Voyager didn’t pay Meta to do it,” argued Roger Grimes, a defense evangelist with KnowBe4, a security awareness training provider in Clearwater, Fla.

“If Voyager had paid, Meta would have been plenty happy,” Grimes told TechNewsWorld.

Vincent Raynauld, an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Emerson College in Boston, explained that data is at the center of the business model for social media companies.

“The data that users produce is reused by these platforms for advertising,” Raynauld told TechNewsWorld. “It’s at the core of their business models.”

“With this lawsuit,” he continued, “they’re trying to protect their business model. They want to keep control of the data they have and prevent other companies from using the data.”

“When they see researchers or other companies scraping data, they see business opportunities go away,” he said.

“There is clear intent here by Meta to protect their assets,” Raynauld added. “It’s a shot across the bow of marketers and researchers.”

Common Practice, Common Problem

Scraping social media sites for data is a common practice.

“It is common to scrape publicly available and viewable data on social media sites from Facebook and Instagram to Twitter or LinkedIn,” Miller said.

“Advertisers and marketers commonly use it to track trends, target audiences, or build out audience profiles,” she continued. “If you have ever compared prices on a site so you can get a product at the best price, you’ve likely benefited from bot-based web scraping.”

Miller added that most social scraping is for rather benign uses, but exceptions exist, such as bots deployed for ad fraud, traffic scams, identity takeovers, and account hacking.

“Scraping is probably a lot worse than anyone realizes, including Meta,” Grimes said. “I’m sure hundreds if not thousands of data scraping operations are targeting social media sites every day.”

“It’s probably so bad,” he continued, “that Meta only has time to be worried about the biggest and most revenue-damaging instances.”

Minimizing Unethical Scraping

Combating shady data scraping is a huge problem, Grimes added. “It’s like phishing and password-guessing,” he said. “The vendors can’t hope to stop it. The best they can try to do is stop the easiest to recognize and most flagrant instances.”

Miller noted that most social media platforms have put roadblocks in place through their terms and conditions for use to curtail malicious scraping.

“But what some also want to curtail is non-malicious scraping to force organizations to only go through, for example, Meta, for some of the insights that social scraping can deliver,” she added.

Romero wrote that litigation is just one of the tools Meta uses to combat scraping. “We’ve also invested in technical teams and tools that monitor and detect suspicious activity and the use of unauthorized automation for scraping,” she explained.

“This focus on scraping is part of our ongoing work to protect people’s privacy,” she added. “In the coming months, we plan to discuss some of the other measures we’re using to proactively stop scraping.”

Legal Whack-A-Mole

Until those additional measures to counter malicious scraping are revealed, litigation may be the most effective means of putting a damper on the practice.

“Being sued is a big motivator not to do it,” Grimes observed. “Who wants to be sued by a tech giant? You can spend millions just getting to day one of a court hearing, even if you’ve done nothing wrong and are completely in the right.”

“That’s the nature of lawsuits, especially in the U.S., where the loser often doesn’t have to pay winner’s fees,” he added.

“Lawsuits are akin to getting a bigger mallet when playing whack-a-mole,” said Miller. “You might knock one out of the game, but another malicious mole will likely pop right back up.”

“But, in the absence of legislation or a ruling that scraping publicly available data is illegal,” she continued, “the goal is to wear them down with the cost of litigation.”

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Social media apps Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram Twitter, Quora, Snapchat displayed on a smartphone
A Third of US Social Media Users Creating Fake Accounts
August 10, 2022
man with face mask in home quarantine lockdown checking pandemic news
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
The Mac mini is now available with Apple M2 and M2 Pro chips
Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon
January 18, 2023
young woman speaking into a smartphone
Microsoft’s New AI Can Simulate Anyone’s Voice From a 3-Second Sample
January 11, 2023
remote worker
Research Finds Many Workers Now Value Trust Over Money
January 10, 2023
Tesla Model Y and Tesla Charger
Tesla Models Still Dominate Market Despite Musk’s Twitter Turmoil
January 4, 2023
cybersecurity and compliance team
The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent
January 3, 2023
Microsoft Teams Premium
Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium
December 21, 2022
cyberattackers
Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks
December 20, 2022
States with the most cybercrime
FBI Stats Reveal Nevada, North Dakota Top States for Cybercrime
December 14, 2022
data center server racks
NIST Action Will Heat Up Post-Quantum Cryptography Market: Report
December 9, 2022
hacked computer hardware
Researchers Weaponize Machine Learning Models With Ransomware
December 7, 2022
More in Tech Law
Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China
December 14, 2022
pharmacy e-commerce Rx delivery
Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills
December 6, 2022
executive decision-maker thinking
Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense
November 7, 2022
The entrance sign at Uber Technologies, Inc. Headquarters in San Francisco.
Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup
October 10, 2022
review privacy policy on smartphone
Maintaining Global Compliance With Modern Data Privacy Laws
September 26, 2022
online reviews
Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers
July 20, 2022
Marketers: Beware Florida’s Mini-TCPA
May 18, 2022
European Union law
New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms
April 26, 2022
computer crime
US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security
April 13, 2022
Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending
November 9, 2021

When asked to take a survey to help improve products or services, do you normally participate?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Offers Commercial Customers Test Drive of Teams Premium

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

HP Unveils New Hybrid Gear for Remote Workforce Productivity

Chips

Chips

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Computing

Computing

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

The Year Ahead in Cybersecurity: More Bots, More Money, Scarce Talent

Data Management

Data Management

Proposed US Law Seeks To Silence TikTok’s Data Flow to China

Developers

Developers

Google Cloud Introduces New AI-Powered Medical Imaging Suite

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Nvidia Upgrades Robotics Development Platform

Exclusives

Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Gaming

Gaming

Gift Ideas That Will Have Recipients Thinking Fondly of You

Hacking

Hacking

Holiday Season Sees Onslaught of Ransomware, DDoS Attacks

Hardware

Hardware

Standout Tech Products of 2022

Health

Health

Report Calls for Crackdown on Advertising by Digital Pill Mills

Home Tech

Home Tech

Blurring Boundaries: How Amazon Manages Category Crossover

How To

How To

How To Configure Windows To Auto Restart After a Power Failure

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Moving to the Cloud? Avoid These Strategic Errors

Malware

Malware

Researchers Weaponize Machine Learning Models With Ransomware

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

The Future of Satellite Phone Communications

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Is a Mac Your Next Windows PC?

Privacy

Privacy

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Reviews

Reviews

Poly Sync 20 Portable Speakerphone Is a Super Sound Upgrade

Science

Science

Research Finds Potential Benefits for Pre-Teen Video Game Players

Search Tech

Search Tech

Upstart Search Engine Andi Delivers Answers, Not Lists

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

China’s Woes Could Take a Bite Out of Apple’s Bottom Line

Social Networking

Social Networking

Social Media Account Hijacking Jumps 1,000% in Last 12 Months: Report

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Piracy Expert Sees Weaponization of Legit Video Providers on the Rise

Tablets

Tablets

Color, Android Apps Change the Game for E-Paper Tablets

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Arm vs. Qualcomm Litigation Makes No Sense

Tech Law

Tech Law

Twisted Cyber Case Finds Former Uber Security Chief Guilty of Data Breach Coverup

Transportation

Transportation

Tesla Models Still Dominate Market Despite Musk’s Twitter Turmoil

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Retail in the Metaverse Facing Hardware, Identity Challenges

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Apple Refreshes Product Lines, Introduces New Ultra Watch

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Strategies for an Iffy Economy
January 17, 2023
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
Despite Popularity, Will 'Let Me TikTok That' Become a Fading Phrase?
January 13, 2023
Marketing and Security Must Ally To Eradicate Brand Impersonation Fraud
Marketing and Security Must Ally To Eradicate Brand Impersonation Fraud
January 10, 2023

LinuxInsider

Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
December 21, 2022
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
November 28, 2022
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022

CRM Buyer

CRM in the Era of 'Peak Tech'
CRM in the Era of 'Peak Tech'
January 17, 2023
CRM in 2023
CRM in 2023
January 5, 2023
Iterate, Don't Fail
Iterate, Don't Fail
December 27, 2022