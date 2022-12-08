Reviews
 

PRODUCT REVIEW

Poly Sync 20 Portable Speakerphone Is a Super Sound Upgrade

Poly Sync 20 Bluetooth smart speakerphone for Teams Universal Communication
Poly Sync 20 Bluetooth smart speakerphone with Teams compatibility (Image Credit: Poly)

If you’re looking for a solution for mobile devices with inferior sound that works equally well as a better sound system for portable devices that usually are desk-bound, consider the Poly Sync 20 Speakerphone.

The unit I tested is the limited-edition pink version of the Poly Sync 20. The pink device has all the same features as the gray fabric and frame version, functioning as a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker, and a smartphone charger.

Aside from the unique pink fabric covering on the limited edition’s topside, the standard-color gray device pictured above will not disappoint.

For every Pink Sync unit sold from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, Poly will donate $10 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. That is a noble incentive to consider buying this product.

The gray and pink editions are list-priced currently at $129.95. However, costs range from $89.95 to $149.95, depending on special offers and optional features.

Trouble-Free Sound Upgrade

I had no trouble connecting the portable multi-purpose speaker to all my devices. These include laptop computers running Windows, macOS, and Linux and full-size desktop computer configurations.

In most cases, the device instantly defaulted to the Poly speaker when connected. Otherwise, I only had to select the sound card or speaker device I wanted to connect to in the computer’s system settings.

The 28″ attached USB Type-A cable is long enough to reach the host computer’s connection port if placed nearby. A second USB port lets you use a longer cable if needed or other connectors to interface with devices such as Chromebooks. If you do not need the attached USB cable for a connection, you can wrap it around the underside of the base to conceal it.

Poly Sync 20 Pink Bluetooth smart speakerphone

Poly Sync 20 Pink USB/Bluetooth smart speakerphone (Image Credit: Poly)

The front top edge has five touch buttons marked with icons. On the far left is a rocket silhouette indicating the button for programming. You can program an often-used function such as play/pause music, last-number redial, and voice assistant.

On the top right is a phone icon on the button that answers (green glow) or ends (red) phone calls. In the center are buttons to lower volume (-), raise volume (+), and turn the microphone on/off (mic icon with a line through it).

The right side of the speakerphone holds the Bluetooth pairing button on the left, the second USB port in the middle, and the on/off power button on the right. The speakerphone announces when it connects and disconnects to all devices.

Superb Sound Quality

When away from my desktop computer’s awesome soundbar, I spend most of my time suffering through subpar sound reproduction from my portable gear. Thus, I have tolerated countless portable speakers in my travels.

Some were adequate, though seldom little more than loud. So, testing the Poly smart speakerphone was an unexpected treat.

The impressive sound quality bathed my ears in deep base tones and rich treble sounds. To confirm that my ears were not deceiving me, I clicked often between tiny laptop speakers and the connected Poly speaker. Each time I marveled at the more than obvious sound upgrade that did not waver as I moved it among devices.

The Poly portable speaker sounded great whether I was on a mobile phone conversation, video call, or playing audio files or music selections.

Useful, Smart Design

The Poly has an intelligent design, multiple connectivity options, and a bundle of extra features. It is small with dimensions measuring 1.3″ x 3.7″ x 7.2″, lightweight at 12.7 ounces, and has several additional features that bundle the jobs of multiple portable devices into one super handy tool.

You can use the Poly speakerphone to share voices from around a room during a call. It is also a handy battery charger for a variety of mobile devices.

Poly Sync 20 speakerphone can be used to charge a smartphone

The Poly Sync 20 can charge a smartphone via USB (Image Credit: Poly)

It comes with a carry case and a lanyard. Besides protecting the speakerphone from dust and dirt while moving it around, the cloth case has limited usefulness. The lanyard’s purpose remains a mystery.

The 3200 mAH non-replaceable Lithium-ion battery takes about four hours to charge fully to provide 20 hours of talk time.

Other Noteworthy Specs

Poly packed this speakerphone with additional impressive components that provide better-than-expected service:

  • Bluetooth 5.1, multi microphones that track the talker with a frequency response of 100 Hz to 6.7 kHz and a pickup range rated up to seven feet.
  • Dynamic audio makes conference calls seamless and clear despite the speaker’s mini size (1.6″), which delivers peak audio output of 86dB SPL at 0.5m.
  • Noise cancellation and echo reduction circuitry afford a significant performance improvement over similar portable speaker products.

Poly provides separate purchase device management solutions for enterprise use. But I had more than a satisfying experience for my solitary one-person office needs.

Bottom Line

The Poly Sync 20 speakerphone is a change of pace for the Poly line of webcams (see my Poly Studio P5 webcam review) that fits in with the company’s focus on the needs of remote and hybrid workers.

For many users, the Poly Sync 20 will prove superior to wearing a headset, especially during lengthy cell phone calls. It also assists the user in not being seen wearing headgear when participating in business video calls.

Poly Sync 20 is compatible with the most-popular meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, RingCentral, and others.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

