Chips

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Qualcomm Chip Closing Performance Gap With Apple M3 in Leaked Benchmarks

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
(Image Credit: Qualcomm)

A leaked set of performance benchmarks for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite Arm chip reveals a narrowing of the performance gap with Apple’s top-of-the-line M3 silicon.

The benchmarks published Monday on the Windows Latest website reported the Snapdragon X Elite 1800 had a single-core score of 2574 and a multi-core score of 12,562. By comparison, the M3 has a single-core score of 3181 and a multi-core score of 15,620.

The single-core score represents the performance of a single CPU core when running tasks that don’t benefit from multiple cores. The multi-core score represents the combined performance of all CPU cores when running multi-threaded tasks.

Windows Latest explained that the scores were generated using Geekbench, a cross-platform benchmarking tool that measures the performance of a system’s CPU and GPU, on a prototype device running early preview builds of Windows 11 version 24H2.

It also noted that the 2574/12,562 scores were the highest of five benchmarks generated by Geekbench. The lower scores could be attributable to optimizing the chip’s performance for conditions such as longer battery life or thermal throttling.

While the Apple M3 outperformed the X Elite on the Geekbench tests, Windows Latest added, it is important to understand that the Snapdragon X Elite was tested on a device running Windows 11 unoptimized preview builds, so when running on finalized hardware, it’s likely the performance numbers will be better.

Fighting Chance Against Apple

“Apple’s M series has given Apple the kind of advantage in personal computers that the A series gave it in mobile,” said Anshel Sag, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, a technology analyst and advisory firm based in Austin, Texas.

“Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU cores finally give them a fighting chance to deliver competitive performance and battery life,” he told TechNewsWorld. “I believe that this will help OEMs to maintain competition with Apple’s MacBooks and not lose share to Apple.”

The X Elite benchmarks also send a message to PC shoppers. “Arm processors for Windows PCs are not a compromise any longer. They are up there with the best processors,” said Phil Solis, research director for connectivity and smartphone semiconductors at IDC, a global market research company.

“PC Makers will offer more models to test the market,” he told TechNewsWorld. “Consumers will have more choice, although they will need to be educated after a long time of only Intel and AMD Windows PCs.”

The Snapdragon X Elite 1800 has the potential to be a market disrupter, predicted Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTech Research in San Jose, Calif.

“Its touted performance could challenge traditional CPU dominance, spurring innovation and competitive pricing,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“For consumers, this translates into more choice, potentially lower prices, and enhanced performance in laptops and PCs,” he said. “Additionally, increased competition fosters technological advancement, driving the industry forward and empowering users with better computing experiences.”

Benchmark Skepticism

Since the X Elite is still in its pre-production phase, and it’s yet to be determined how it will perform with the latest version of Windows, any benchmarks need to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, Sag cautioned.

There are a number of reasons that benchmarks need to be considered with care, Vena observed. “Benchmarks can be manipulated or optimized to showcase favorable results, raising questions about real-world performance,” he said.

“Compatibility issues with existing software and hardware may affect performance differently in practical usage scenarios,” he added.

“Moreover,” he continued, “reliance on synthetic benchmarks alone may not accurately reflect overall system performance or user experience.”

“Cautious scrutiny is warranted until independent, comprehensive evaluations validate the claims,” he warned. “Having said that, Qualcomm is keenly aware of this, and it’s unlikely they would publish erroneous benchmark results.”

Heart of the AI PC

With Microsoft promoting a new generation of “AI PCs,” the X Elite could become a key component in those computers. IDC defines an AI PC as a PC with an NPU — neural processing unit — capable of 40 TOPS or higher, Solis explained.

TOPS, or Tera Operations Per Second, is a metric used to quantify the computational performance of hardware, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence and machine learning accelerators.

“The AI device trend is centered around being able to run on-device generative AI,” he said. “Regular AI and generative AI could be run on the application processor or GPU, but it’s the larger NPU cluster that defines AI PCs.”

“There are many different definitions of an AI PC, but ultimately, it needs to handle AI tasks quickly and efficiently,” added Sag.

“The Snapdragon X Elite accomplishes that with a dedicated NPU that has 45 TOPS of performance, which enables it to handle all kinds of AI tasks very quickly and efficiently, where other systems with a less powerful NPU may struggle.” By comparison, Apple’s M3 NPU supports 18 TOPS of performance.

Vena explained that the AI PC integrates artificial intelligence capabilities into its hardware and software to enhance performance, efficiency, and user experience. “The X Elite chip plays a pivotal role in this development, acting as the computational powerhouse behind AI-driven tasks such as natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics,” he said.

“By offloading AI computations onto specialized hardware like the X Elite chip,” he continued, “AI PCs can deliver faster responses, improved multitasking, and tailored user experiences. Consequently, the X Elite chip is vital in advancing the AI PC paradigm, pushing boundaries in productivity, creativity, and personalization for users.”

Threat to Apple?

Could a worthy PC competitor to Apple silicon impact its market share?

“A near-M3 PC laptop could pose a considerable threat to Apple’s laptop market share,” Vena said. “With comparable performance and potentially lower prices, consumers may be swayed to opt for the PC alternative, especially if it offers a wider variety of software and customization options.”

“However,” he continued, “Apple’s loyal user base and ecosystem integration could mitigate some of this threat. Ultimately, the impact will depend on factors like pricing, marketing, and consumer preferences in each segment.”

Sag agreed that the X Elite-based computers could pose a threat to Apple’s market share. “Although I expect that most people who were going to buy a MacBook weren’t really considering a Windows PC in most scenarios,” he added. “I think it’s really about preventing the next generation of PC buyers from preferring Macs over PCs.”

Solis, though, doesn’t see the chip posing much of a threat to Apple. “People choose PCs based on the ecosystem first — macOS or Windows OS,” he said.

John P. Mello Jr.

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
computer chip CPU GPU processor market competiton
Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?
November 6, 2023
business strategy
HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense
October 19, 2023
gamer playing video games online on a mobile handheld device
Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming
September 7, 2023
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
The 2025 model Honda CR-V e:FCEV Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Honda Introduces First Hydrogen-Powered Consumer Vehicle in America
February 28, 2024
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
February 21, 2024
A man looking for romance using a dating app on his smartphone
Mozilla Recommends ‘Swiping Left’ on AI Romance Apps
February 14, 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a selfie with a customer wearing a Vision Pro
Vision Pro Revives One-and-Done App Purchases
February 13, 2024
YouTube TV logo
YouTube TV Climbs to Fourth Among US Pay-TV Services
February 7, 2024
virtual reality headset
‘Child Flag’ System Needed To Protect Teens From AR/VR: Report
February 6, 2024
smartphone user checking branded caller ID
AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing
January 31, 2024
browser-based phishing attacks
Browser-Based Phishing Attacks Jump 198% in Second Half of 2023
January 24, 2024
Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study
January 23, 2024
job candidate interview with human resources recruiter
AI Skills Can Outweigh Experience in Many Hiring Managers’ Eyes: Survey
January 17, 2024
More in Chips
Apple Vision Pro mixed reality
Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?
January 18, 2024
2024 technology industry predictions
2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You
January 4, 2024
internet of things - IoT
Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions
November 29, 2023
computer shoppers in a retail store
Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer
November 27, 2023
how to choose the right computer
It’s About To Become Much Harder To Choose the Right PC
November 7, 2023
computer chip CPU GPU processor market competiton
Chip Wars of 2024: Will a Cell Phone Take the Laptop Crown?
November 6, 2023
Apple M3 chip series
Apple Sets New Bar for Competitors With Intro of M3 Chip Series
November 1, 2023
Qualcomm sign
Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology
October 30, 2023
Lenovo P620 Thinkstation workstation with AMD Threadripper Pro CPU inside
Lenovo, Threadripper Pro, and the Formula for Incredible Success
October 23, 2023
business strategy
HP and Qualcomm Aim To Prove the Best Defense Is a Great Offense
October 19, 2023

Which of these problems have you encountered with AI chatbots?
- select all that apply -
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Courts, Regulators Pose Threat To Apple Services Revenue in 2024

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Apple’s Vision Pro: The Slow Birth of Spatial Computing

Chips

Chips

Did CES Produce Any Serious Competition for Apple’s Vision Pro?

Computing

Computing

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Mobile Security Firms Fortify Defenses as App Attacks Accelerate

Data Management

Data Management

The Realities of Switching to a Passwordless Computing Future

Developers

Developers

AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

Can Hydrogen-Powered Cars Leave EVs in the Rearview?

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Gaming

Gaming

Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard Expected To Be Finalized in Early 2024

Hacking

Hacking

Browser-Based Phishing Attacks Jump 198% in Second Half of 2023

Hardware

Hardware

10 Products From CES 2024 That Set the Innovation Bar

Health

Health

SevaCare Blood Pressure Monitor Offers Affordable Home Health Assurance

Home Tech

Home Tech

Paranoia in the Home: 1 in 3 Americans Worried About Their Smart Gadgets Being Hacked

How To

How To

How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Synaptics Pivots To Develop Its Own IoT Compute Solutions

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Tech Forecast 2024: Better Cyber Coexistence, Productivity, Privacy

Malware

Malware

Rob Enderle’s Tech Forecast for 2024

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

YouTube TV Climbs to Fourth Among US Pay-TV Services

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

Privacy

Privacy

AT&T, TransUnion Launch Initiative To Combat Business Call Spoofing

Reviews

Reviews

The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrids for 2024

Science

Science

AI-Powered Software Offers Breakthrough for Treating Dyslexia

Search Tech

Search Tech

Affiliate Marketing Contributing to Substandard Search Results: Study

Servers

Servers

Disorganization, Not Cost, Fuels the IT E-Waste Crisis

Smartphones

Smartphones

Quishing Alert: Experts Advise Caution Before Scanning QR Codes

Social Networking

Social Networking

Tech Coalition Launches Initiative To Crackdown on Nomadic Child Predators

Space

Space

Amazon’s Competitor to Musk’s Starlink Takes Critical Step Toward Deployment

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Standout Tech Products of 2023

Tablets

Tablets

Qualcomm Takes Aim at Redefining Mobile and PC Technology

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

‘Child Flag’ System Needed To Protect Teens From AR/VR: Report

Tech Law

Tech Law

Electronic Frontier Foundation Calls for FTC Action on Poisoned Set-Top Boxes

Transportation

Transportation

Is It Time To Change the Name of CES?

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

2024 Tech Industry Predications: A Few May Surprise You

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

The Essential Tech Gift Guide for 2023 Holiday Shoppers

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

‘Women Don’t Play’ Confronts Gender Disparity in the Tech Industry

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Future of Gen AI in Retail: Balancing Human Factors With Revenue Growth
The Future of Gen AI in Retail: Balancing Human Factors With Revenue Growth
February 23, 2024
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
Gartner Predicts 25% Dip in Search Volumes by 2026
February 21, 2024
Omnichannel, Online Consumers Shift to Mindful Shopping Practices
Omnichannel, Online Consumers Shift to Mindful Shopping Practices
February 7, 2024

LinuxInsider

Be It Resolved: Systemd Shall Serve DNS
Be It Resolved: Systemd Shall Serve DNS
February 23, 2024
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
January 31, 2024
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024

CRM Buyer

Workbooks Platform Gives New Meaning to the 'R' in CRM
Workbooks Platform Gives New Meaning to the 'R' in CRM
February 22, 2024
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
Gong AI Platform Delivers Improved Accuracy to Revenue Forecasting
January 30, 2024
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
CRM Advances With AI Powers Amid Data Privacy Challenges
January 9, 2024