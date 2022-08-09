Gaming
 

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Stat Firm Reports Less Than 1% of Subscribers Playing Netflix Games

Netflix Games

Less than 1% of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers are playing the service’s games each day, according to a report from CNBC.

Based on statistics from Apptopia, the report revealed that there have been 23.3 million global downloads of Netflix’s mobile games and an average of 1.7 million subscribers are engaging with the games daily.

When Netflix announced its move into games in November, it was seen as a revenue diversification strategy made at a time when it was drowning in cash. Since then, the streaming service has seen a massive exodus of subscribers — 200,000 in the first quarter, nearly a million in the second quarter — so gaming could be even more important to the service now than when it initially launched.

However, it’s likely gaming will be on a back burner for a while. “I wouldn’t expect to see a lot of aggressive movement on the games front until they stabilize the subscription tier and are seeing some momentum from the ad-supported tier,” Ross Rubin, the principal analyst at Reticle Research, a consumer technology advisory firm in New York City, told TechNewsWorld.

“This report from Apptopia must be devastating to Netflix senior management,” observed Mark N. Vena, president and principal analyst at SmartTechResearch in San Jose, Calif.

“It confirms what many industry experts have long suspected: gamers do not see the Netflix brand as even remotely appealing for gaming versus traditional mobile, PC and console gaming platforms,” he told TechNewsWorld.

That lack of appeal will deny Netflix the ability to strengthen its subscription business and drive incremental revenue through gaming, he added.

No Need for Concern

Other analysts maintained the Apptopia findings wouldn’t be causing too much consternation in Netflix’s executive suites.

“Netflix should continue to be vigilant and observant of consumer response as it builds out its still-nascent games portfolio, but I don’t believe it should be overly concerned,” said Paul Erickson, research director at Parks Associates, a market research and consulting company specializing in consumer technology products, in Addison, Texas.

“The company is playing the long game when it comes to being a provider of connected entertainment, and it is learning its subscriber base’s habits as it progresses,” he told TechNewsWorld. “It is still early for its gaming aspirations, and I don’t believe that its current play with mobile apps is the end of its gaming strategy — only the initial stage.”

George Jijiashvili, principal analyst with Omdia, a research and consulting firm, in London, called Netflix’s approach to gaming “cautious and measured.”

“Netflix gaming was launched worldwide last November with just five games. Nine months later, it now offers 26 exclusive games, including ones made by its acquired studios,” he explained to TechNewsWorld.

“Netflix has also recently unveiled several upcoming games as tie-ins for their respective Netflix TV series. Based on its acquisitions and activity in this space, I think Netflix remains committed to gaming,” he said.

Dubious Value Proposition

Michael Inouye, a principal analyst at ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, agreed that Netflix should not be too concerned about the Apptopia findings. “If Netflix is concerned, then they had unrealistic expectations,” he told TechNewsWorld.

“Breaking into the gaming market as a previous outsider is never an easy task, especially when you are targeting mobile games,” he said.

“While Netflix’s mobile games, which still number less than 30 titles, may be included in the subscription — without ads or in-game purchases — these games are essentially competing against free,” he explained.

“Most mobile games are still free to play and most consumers have accepted both ads and in-game purchases, so long as it isn’t ‘pay to win’ — meaning you have to pay in order to advance or win,” he added.

Vena pointed out that Netflix is competing in a space with robust competitors who are offering a strong value proposition. “Netflix’s value proposition is very difficult to promote and defend in the gaming space,” he said. “Unless it provides some brand tie to their streaming content properties — which may be a non-starter — it’s hard to fathom how Netflix can differentiate itself in any meaningful way.”

More Marketing Needed

“Netflix is a company known for streaming video entertainment, not gaming,” Erickson observed. “Neither the brand nor the service resonate with the public as a known quantity when it comes to gaming. Without an active marketing campaign and branding push, the change in consumers’ brand perception will remain slow and gradual.”

“Right now, in the early stages of their gaming strategy, game content is positioned as a value addition to its video content,” he continued. “Whether mobile gaming remains a value-add to increase subscriber stickiness and increase the perceived value of a Netflix subscription long-term, or the company makes a broader content and brand push around gaming, remains to be seen.”

Inouye noted that even though there is a link to Netflix’s games at the bottom of its app, it hasn’t done a significant amount of marketing. “That is understandable given the current size of its gaming library,” he said, “but as this fills out, or when new titles based on hit shows launches, I would expect more direct marketing efforts on their part.”

Rubin agreed that Netflix could do a lot more to promote their games and suggested that might change when the company launches one of its proposed new tiers of service. “With the launch of the ad-supported tier of Netflix, it could provide them with some inventory to promote their games,” he said.

Jijiashvili cited three reasons for the subdued response by gamers to Neflix’s offerings: small selection, low subscriber awareness and mobile device exclusivity.

“Smart TVs, monitors, set-top boxes and digital media players are the preferred devices for watching Netflix at home,” he explained. “I believe many Netflix subscribers rarely go on its mobile app for this reason.”

“If Netflix were to deliver its games to more devices — for example, via cloud gaming — I think it could significantly boost subscriber engagement with its games,” he said.

‘Destined To Fail’

Inouye agreed that content is a problem with Netflix games at the moment. “Netflix doesn’t yet have enough unique content,” he said. “Even though some of the titles may be exclusive, many have the same game archetypes as other popular mobile games.”

“Netflix needs more unique IP that leverages its most popular video franchises,” he continued. “The Stranger Things games are a prime example here, Netflix needs more of these types of games, rather than repackaged mobile games with little ties to their library of exclusive content.”

“That is likely the goal, but it takes time to develop these games and build up the library,” he added. “The challenge will be finding a way to get the timing right between the lifecycle of the video franchise and development time and investment on the gaming front.”

Still, there are those who contend that Netflix made a big mistake getting into gaming in the first place. “Nobody needs Netflix to provide games, just like nobody needs to sign up for a video on demand when they are at a sporting event,” observed Michael Pachter, managing director for equity research at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

“There is no natural connection between Netflix’s business and games, and their foray into gaming is destined to fail,” he told TechNewsWorld. “This is like McDonald’s selling groceries, because they serve half of the population and the population eats there. It isn’t logical that they would add groceries to their offering. Netflix adding games is similarly misguided.”

John P. Mello Jr. has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His areas of focus include cybersecurity, IT issues, privacy, e-commerce, social media, artificial intelligence, big data and consumer electronics. He has written and edited for numerous publications, including the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Phoenix, Megapixel.Net and Government Security News. Email John.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
livestreaming sports
Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers
May 17, 2022
Walmart Announces Merchandise Hub for Netflix
October 12, 2021
More by John P. Mello Jr.
view all
Top Universities Exposing Students, Faculty and Staff to Email Crime
August 3, 2022
Countries ranked in the 2021 Digital Quality of Life Index
Denmark Tops in Digital Quality of Life, US in Fifth Place
August 2, 2022
man with face mask in home quarantine lockdown checking pandemic news
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
home security system
Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms
July 26, 2022
online reviews
Amazon Lawsuit Fingers Facebook Groups Recruiting Fake Reviewers
July 20, 2022
Bad Comparisons Distort State of US Broadband
July 12, 2022
electric vehicle charging station
Rapid EV Adoption by Low-Income Drivers Needed To Curb Climate Change: Report
June 29, 2022
Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days
June 28, 2022
Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks
June 22, 2022
Google Hasn’t Started the Robocalypse Yet
June 15, 2022
More in Gaming
Nvidia GTC 2022
Nvidia Showcases the Metaverse Future at GTC
March 28, 2022
Play-To-Earn Gaming Faces Hurdles To Rapid Growth
January 19, 2022
The Coolest Stuff From CES 2022
January 10, 2022
Snapdragon 8 Suggests the End of PCs and Smartphones as We Know Them
December 6, 2021
Microsoft Finally Has Truly Competitive Alternatives to Apple Products
September 27, 2021
esports arena
The Esports Evolution: Out of the Basement, Into Arenas
September 10, 2021
New Open 3D Engine Game-Changing for Developers
July 6, 2021
Oculus Quest 2: Step Into the Untethered Future of VR
July 5, 2021
Windows 11: The Beginning of a New PC Age
June 28, 2021
Microsoft Lifts the Blinds on Windows 11
June 24, 2021

Will Elon Musk ultimately purchase Twitter?
Loading ... Loading ...

TechNewsWorld Channels

Applications

 Applications

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Canonical Lets Loose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 'Jammy Jellyfish'

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

Audio/Video

 Audio/Video

Study Finds Sports Is King Among Livestreamers

New Cisco Conferencing Devices Designed To Heal Meeting Fatigue

Amazon Puts High-Tech Spin on Play Dates With Kiddie Video-Calling Device

Chips

 Chips

Apple Shows Off Vast Upgrades to Software, Hardware, User Experiences at WWDC22

Microsoft's Innovative 4-Processor PC

Slipping Graphics Chip Prices Could Signal Coming End of Semiconductor Shortages

Computing

 Computing

Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Don't Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush

Cybersecurity

 Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Pros Preach Constant ID Challenging, Attack Readiness To Defeat Threats

6 Signs Cybercriminals Infected Your Phone and How To Fix It

Ransomware Greatest Risk to Supply Chain in Minds of IT Pros

Data Management

 Data Management

Security Demands Shifting Business Backups Away From On-Prem Boxes

Data Observability's Big Challenge: Build Trust at Scale

The Business Case for Clean Data and Governance Planning

Developers

 Developers

Leapwork CEO: No-Code Platforms Democratize Testing Automation

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Apple and Microsoft Developers Conferences Exhibit Companies' Strengths, Weaknesses

Emerging Tech

 Emerging Tech

The World Is Not Yet Ready for Electric Cars

The Importance of the Metaverse Standards Forum

Cryptocurrency Custody Concerns: Who Holds the Digital Storage Keys?

Exclusives

 Exclusives

B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

Sports Betting Platforms Gambling With Substandard CX

Gaming

 Gaming

Nvidia + Arm and the Challenges of Building a New Type of Tech Company

Creating an Immersive, Tailored Media Experience Through RDK-V

Acquiring and Retaining Customers in an Era Without Brand Loyalty

Hacking

 Hacking

New Software Vulnerability Zeroes In on Microsoft Programs

Hackers Cast LinkedIn as Most-Popular Phishing Spot

Forrester Pegs B2B Fraud, Cyber Insurance Complacency as Top Threats in 2022

Hardware

 Hardware

KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set

InnoView's 15.6" 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

Intel Releases Arc, Now We Have a Three-Horse Race

Health

 Health

Hack Your Metabolism To Improve Health With the Lumen Smart Device

Amazon Rolls Out Alexa for Senior Living and Healthcare Providers

Cove High-Tech Neckband Aims To Ease Stress, Improve Sleep

Home Tech

 Home Tech

Home Automation Faces 3 Perpetual Problems

How the War in Ukraine Is Changing the Technology Landscape

CES 2022 Predictions

How To

 How To

Start Here When Things Go Wrong on Your Linux System

Computers Use Processes, So Should You

NICE Platform Answers Call for Hyper-Personal CX Tools

Internet of Things

 Internet of Things

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Remote Work Heightens Privacy and Security Anxiety Among Employees

Amazon Super Smart Fridge Is Reportedly in the Works

IT Leadership

 IT Leadership

Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations' AppSec Breakdowns

Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action

The 5 Coolest Things at Dell World Almost No One Saw

Malware

 Malware

US Braces for Cyberwarfare Amid Fears of Russian Assault

CyberSec Firms Give Advice, Services To Quell Fallout From Malware Aimed at Ukraine

Russia-Linked Cyclops Blink Malware Identified as Potential Cyberwarfare Weapon

Mobile Apps

 Mobile Apps

Kids' Screen Use Sees Fastest Rise in 4 Years

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

What's in Store for Next-Gen Digital Wallets

Operating Systems

 Operating Systems

New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration

Linux Security Study Reveals When, How You Patch Matters

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Privacy

 Privacy

PII of Many Fortune 1000 Execs Exposed at Data Broker Sites

US-Led Seizure of RaidForums May Defy Lasting Effect on Security

Atlas VPN Debuts MultiHop+ for Added Layer of Internet Privacy and Security

Reviews

 Reviews

Rebuilding Ukraine: 3D Printing and the Metaverse Could Help Create the Cities of Tomorrow

InnoView 15.8" Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Desklab Portable Monitor: Ideal for Work, Play, Mobile Productivity

Science

 Science

Report Finds US Workers Lagging in Digital Skills

Nvidia Launches Earth 2 and Goes to War Against Climate Change

The Challenge and Promise of Quantum Computing

Search Tech

 Search Tech

Microsoft Bing, Yandex Create New Search Protocol

Botify SEO Platform Helps Brands Navigate Organic Search Rankings

Google Cloud Seeks To Cure Retailers' Search Woes, Help Compete With Amazon

Servers

 Servers

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros

Stale Open Source Code Rampant in Commercial Software: Report

Smartphones

 Smartphones

Apple Refreshes iPhone SE, iPad Air, Debuts Studio Desktop

Tesla Smartphone Could Be a Game Changer

Google vs. Apple Smartphones: Similar Capabilities, Polar Opposites in Strategic Execution

Social Networking

 Social Networking

Big Tech Firms Move To Squash Deceptive Info on Ukraine Crisis

Facebook Pushes Pause on Instagram for Kids

TikTok Tops YouTube in Watch Time Among Android Users

Space

 Space

Why Commercial Space Travel Is Unlikely To Scale Up

Kuo Predicts 'iPhone 13' Will Support Satellite Calls and Texting

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Spotlight Features

 Spotlight Features

Marketers: Beware Florida's Mini-TCPA

Natural Language Speaks Loudly About a Big Shift in AI

Ukrainian IT Firm Counterattacks Russian War Lies

Tablets

 Tablets

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

Chromebook Shipments Jump 75% YoY in Q2

Working From Wherever

Tech Buzz

 Tech Buzz

Musk-Twitter, Qualcomm-Apple, Netflix-Microsoft: Deciphering the Insanity

The Birth of Google's 'Sentient' AI and the Problem It Presents

With Sheryl Sandberg Gone, Does Meta Grow Up, or Die?

Tech Law

 Tech Law

New EU Law Will Force Google, Meta, Others To Expose Algorithms

Pandemic, Compliance Driving Increased Privacy Spending

Report Argues Antitrust Bill Would Hurt Consumers, Stymie Innovation

Transportation

 Transportation

BlackBerry and Preparing for the Software-Defined Automobile

Wing Picks DFW for First Commercial Drone Deliveries in Major US Metro Area

Advanced Sensor System May Open Door to Zero Death Driving

Virtual Reality

 Virtual Reality

New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI

Meta vs. Varjo and Nvidia: The Bifurcation of the Metaverse

A Step Into Meta's VR Meeting World, Horizon Workrooms

Wearable Tech

 Wearable Tech

Apple MR Specs Will Shun Metaverse: Report

Apple Wearables Holiday Sales Knock It Out of the Park

5 Terrific Tech Gift Ideas for Your Holiday Shopping List

Women In Tech

 Women In Tech

Cybercriminals Employing Specialists To Maximize Ill-Gotten Gains

Encouraging Research Finds Brain Adjusts to 'Third Thumb'

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

4 Ways To Build Customer Loyalty Amidst Sky-High Inflation
4 Ways To Build Customer Loyalty Amidst Sky-High Inflation
August 8, 2022
B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance
B2B Funding Firms Banking on Embedded Finance
August 1, 2022
Sink or Swim: 5 E-Commerce Pain Points To Address for Success
Sink or Swim: 5 E-Commerce Pain Points To Address for Success
July 26, 2022

LinuxInsider

New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
New MakuluLinux Brings 'Shifting' Innovations to Desktop Design
August 8, 2022
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022

CRM Buyer

Monday.com's New Tools Showcase Low-Code/No-Code Trend in CRM
Monday.com's New Tools Showcase Low-Code/No-Code Trend in CRM
August 4, 2022
How To Build the Most Effective Customer Journey
How To Build the Most Effective Customer Journey
August 3, 2022
'Thinking Machine' Speaks Volumes for Better Customer Service Experiences
'Thinking Machine' Speaks Volumes for Better Customer Service Experiences
July 29, 2022