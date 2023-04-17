Artificial Intelligence

Internet

See all Internet

IT

See all IT

Mobile Tech

See all Mobile Tech

Security

See all Security

Technology

See all Technology

Newsletters

See all Newsletters

Your First Digital Twin Assistant and the Future of Video Entertainment

A conversational AI human created with DeepBrain AI
Virtual humans can offer cost-effective 24/7 service to various industries. (Image Credit: DeepBrain AI/YouTube)

The speed at which AI seems to be advancing is unbelievable. Before the end of last year, most of us thought that AI wouldn’t be individually useful for a few years yet. Then ChatGPT hit, backed by GPT-3 technology, followed quickly by GPT-4, and suddenly, we are surrounded by artificial intelligence that can improve our productivity.

One of the most interesting is the video synthesis AI model by DeepBrain AI, which can create a working digital twin of a human that can increasingly take on tasks that the human it mirrors would typically have to do.

Let’s chat about the emergence of the useful human digital twin this week. We’ll close with my Product of the Week, Lenovo’s Motorola ThinkPhone, a smartphone that addresses one of the computer industry’s biggest mistakes in its response to Apple’s iPhone.

Video Synthesis AI Models

Initially focused on news anchor talent, the DeepBrain AI is the first human digital twin I’ve looked at that can perform tasks indistinguishably from how the human would have done them.

The digital twin is created by allowing it to learn from a host of news videos to create a database of knowledge on the human presenter’s behavior, quirks, speech, and movements.

The resultant digital twin can be fed a script, and from that script, it will perform as the news presenter would have. The digital twin does not replace the human talent, and generally, the talent is compensated every time the news service uses this avatar, primarily for breaking news or short format teases for upcoming live programming.

Sometimes the news services will note that the audience is watching an AI-generated avatar. Where this technology is already in use, it has been accepted by the news audience and the talent.

The reason the news talent is okay with this is that they are compensated when the avatar is used, and using the avatar means the talent doesn’t have to drive to a studio to tape or record live short segments, updates, or announcements that usually require they return to a studio.

So, the avatar doesn’t hurt their income, and it supplements humans’ work by reducing their load and related aggravation, all of which should improve job satisfaction.

Avatar Use Cases

While most of the initial use cases for this technology are for video news programs where the avatar and newsperson are indistinguishable (example in Asia), other uses include:

  • Virtual kiosks in banks where it looks like you are talking to a human but are instead chatting with an AI
  • One-way training videos working from a written script
  • A virtual concierge at a hotel that can assist with things like restaurant reservations or show tickets
  • Interactive videos where, again, it feels like you are talking to a live person

Some of these avatars were never real people; they were computer-generated, highly realistic images.

Cost advantages are significant as it typically costs around $4,000 to create some of this short-form content with a live person, but it only costs around $100 to do the same thing with a computer-generated avatar.

The avatar doesn’t require rehearsal and will work from the written script without distractions like illness or any of the conflicts or behavioral problems typically associated with live talent.

Given that the avatar works from text, it can be controlled by other AI like ChatGPT or IBM’s Watson, which created a level of human-like interactive content that could fool many people into thinking they are talking to a live person.

Another use that has been explored is celebrity advocacy:

Celebrities don’t scale well because if you use them as advocates, the ability for individuals to chat with them is almost non-existent. However, an avatar of a celebrity could interact with fans at scale, in addition to the client’s current or future customers.

As noted, this technology can scan real people and artistically created characters, which could solve some of the problems that companies like McDonald’s (Ronald McDonald), Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Jack in the Box had with using live people, where all would regularly swap actors so that the actor wasn’t so tightly tied to the character that they couldn’t be replaced.

With a digitally created avatar, the firm owns the virtual actor, and the human-sourced problems evaporate once you remove the humans from the mix.

Human and Virtual Digital Twins – What Lies Ahead

The current focus of DeepBrain is on enhancing, not replacing, people for the most part. However, their use of fully synthesized avatars that have no connection to any human is more of a replacement than an enhancement model. While they are focused initially on short-form content, nothing prevents the technology from eventually moving to long-form productions like TV shows and movies.

The hyper-realistic nature of the avatars will improve with additional training and as the technology advances so that even in long form. The virtual actors will become indistinguishable from real people even though they are amalgams of those people, much like products such as Dalle-E build art from amalgams of images.

Given the massive cost advantages of using virtually created content over live action, the potential for technology like this to disrupt the media industry is significant. Looking ahead, it isn’t just the cost of the talent being avoided. The entire cost of the studio where the talent would otherwise perform could also be eliminated.

Since GPT-4 is already doing interesting work with scripts and stories, you can put this on the roadmap to having complete photorealistic movies and TV shows created entirely by AIs dynamically based on user preferences.

In the end, rather than watching the same TV show and movie as everyone else, this technology, combined with generative AI, could create customized videos at scale and potentially put you and your family in as the main actors (with your permission, of course).

Granted, you could then share those videos over social media with those interested in seeing what others create, potentially creating massive amounts of unique content that services would need to analyze and present to a world of potential customers.

Wrapping Up

Being able to create your twin to do some of your work, which is where DeepBrain AI is currently focused, is game-changing. But when we can take synthesized images and do the same thing, particularly for long-form content, it will massively disrupt all forms of entertainment. The pornography industry, for instance, is already all over this. Reddit content has been doing this for a while, and most users don’t seem to care.

Everything from in-game non-player characters (NPCs) that present like they are real people, to being able to build entire virtual sports teams with accurate representations of real, imagined, or even dead players are all potentially on the table, all of which suggests a level of disruption we are only beginning to see.

In short, it is already difficult to tell what is real and what isn’t, and that difficulty will only grow. When it comes to entertainment, this may turn out to be a good thing, but when it comes to our ability to see the truth, it may have a much more problematic impact. We aren’t anywhere near ready for that.

Tech Product of the Week

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

One of the biggest mistakes the computer industry made was pivoting fully to the iPhone. The irony was that the industry initially didn’t believe in a consumer-focused smartphone. Then, rather than fighting that trend on its merits, it attempted to pivot on the iPhone to turn Apple from a late follower into a market leader seemingly overnight.

This wasn’t the first time it had happened. A few decades earlier, IBM attempted to pivot to client/server computing and almost abandoned the mainframe, taking it from the clear market leader to almost out-of-business over a short number of years.

Today, there is an underserved market regarding business-focused smartphones. I once spoke to the then-CEO of Bank of America, who didn’t want his people using consumer phones. He wanted something secure and business-focused like the BlackBerry once was, but he was frustrated that no one had built such a device.

Well, Lenovo just fixed that with its iconic ThinkPhone.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola (Image Credit: Lenovo)

Building off the heavily business-focused brand of the ThinkPad that originated with IBM, the ThinkPhone has similar dimensions to an iPhone but is wrapped with several unique business-focused features.

These features include:

  • Instant Connect: Phone and PC seamlessly discover when nearby and connect over Wi-Fi.
  • Unified Clipboard: Seamlessly transfer copied text or recent photos, scanned documents, and videos between devices by pasting them into any app on the destination device.
  • Unified Notifications: Phone notifications instantly appear on the Windows Action Center. Clicking a notification auto-launches the corresponding phone app on the PC’s screen.
  • File Drop: Easily drag and drop files between ThinkPhone and PC.
  • App Streaming: Open any Android application directly on a PC.
  • Advanced Webcam: Take advantage of the powerful ThinkPhone cameras and AI capabilities, seamlessly using it as your webcam for all your video calls. Why buy a separate webcam when you already have a better camera on your smartphone?
  • Instant Hotspot: Connect to the internet through one click directly from the PC to leverage the ThinkPhone’s 5G connectivity. This is huge and potentially mitigates the need and cost for WAN capability in your PC.

Like the ThinkPad, the ThinkPhone is wrapped with security and tested to Military Standard 810H (MIL-STD-810H) due to its use of aramid fiber (used in bullet-proof vests), aircraft quality aluminum, and Victus — the most robust solution by Gorilla Glass.

The ThinkPhone is waterproof up to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. It even has a red button to launch a critical application. I typically pick the camera as that is what I most often need to access quickly. Others might use it to reimplement push-to-talk for police, security, and other uses where instant communication is critical (this is supported in the Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie app).

Designed to embrace remote management, ThinkPhone can be centrally configured and managed to ensure the device’s security and that it is not used inappropriately, a typical requirement for a business-oriented computing device. ThinkPhone has a unique processor called Moto Secure that isolates PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys, keeping them in a tamper-resistant environment so bad actors can’t access them.

ThinkPhone comes with a unique and very small 68W universal charger that will charge the phone in minutes and is also strong enough to power most business-focused laptops or other USB-C devices — though not gaming machines or workstations.

Finally, the phone sports a high-quality 50 MP camera that should cover most photo needs, whether to capture a personal event or for an insurance investigator or someone else that needs to create a high-quality record.

The ThinkPhone fills the void in business phones that existed since BlackBerry and Palm exited the market, and it is my Product of the Week.

Rob Enderle

Rob Enderle has been an ECT News Network columnist since 2003. His areas of interest include AI, autonomous driving, drones, personal technology, emerging technology, regulation, litigation, M&E, and technology in politics. He has an MBA in human resources, marketing and computer science. He is also a certified management accountant. Enderle currently is president and principal analyst of the Enderle Group, a consultancy that serves the technology industry. He formerly served as a senior research fellow at Giga Information Group and Forrester. Email Rob.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
mental health therapy psychology session online
Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?
March 23, 2023
Lenovo ThinkStation P7
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
March 13, 2023
rain forest jungle waterfall
How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere
January 30, 2023
More by Rob Enderle
view all
smart city last-mile route optimization
Nvidia and the Future of Everything Everywhere
April 10, 2023
cybersecurity
How Generative AI Will Transform Cybersecurity
April 3, 2023
metaverse
Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse
March 27, 2023
Microsoft 365 Copilot
Microsoft Makes Office Smart
March 20, 2023
Lenovo ThinkStation P7
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
March 13, 2023
How Generative AI Will Change News, Books, TV, Movies and Education
March 6, 2023
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2023, with information along the route with place details provided by Google in the interior of the new E-Class
Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI
February 27, 2023
Generative AI Is Immature: Why Abusing It Is Likely To End Badly
February 20, 2023
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (Image Credit: Microsoft, Photo by Dan DeLong)
Microsoft Wakes Up the World Once Again With ChatGPT Bing and Browser
February 13, 2023
A person reading Fake News on a laptop computer
Otherweb Can Help Avoid Fake News Embarrassment
February 6, 2023
More in Artificial Intelligence
virtual reality headset
Gen AI and AR/VR: Unintended Consequences, Unproven Mainstream Appeal
April 13, 2023
artificial intelligence
The AI Revolution Is at a Tipping Point
April 13, 2023
humanoid robot
C-3PO Style Humanoid Robots Thrive From Surge in AI Development
April 12, 2023
email server in a data center
To Combat Generative AI Email Threats, Fight Fire With Fire
April 10, 2023
mental health therapy psychology session online
Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?
March 23, 2023
Google Bard wait list confirmation email message
Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard
March 22, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023
artificial intelligence computer chip
Musk Appears Bitten by the AI Bug
March 1, 2023
solutions
AI-Smart Flowy Automates Accessibility Fixes To Make Websites Usable for All
February 28, 2023
Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot on a smartphone
Microsoft Bumps Up Limits on Bing AI Chat Turns
February 22, 2023

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the long-term effects of artificial intelligence on society?
Loading ... Loading ...

Technewsworld Channels

Applications

Applications

Microsoft Makes Office Smart

Audio/Video

Audio/Video

Sonos Bets on Spatial Audio as a Key Brand Differentiator

Chips

Chips

Mac Mini, MacBook Pro Refreshed With Latest Apple Silicon

Computing

Computing

HP Affirms ‘Better Together’ at Its Amplify Event

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

Top Salary for Cybercriminals Can Exceed $1M

Data Management

Data Management

Personal Data Harvesting and How To Reduce Your Digital Footprint

Developers

Developers

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Emerging Tech

Emerging Tech

How Generative AI Will Transform Cybersecurity

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Gaming

Gaming

EdTech Developer’s Study Game Approach Aces Med School Testing Curve

Hacking

Hacking

Hackers Are Cashing In With Hijacked IP Addresses

Hardware

Hardware

Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love

Health

Health

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles

Home Tech

Home Tech

How To Add a Stunning View to a Home, Office, or Apartment – Anywhere

How To

How To

Tips To Help Mask Your Identity Online

Internet of Things

Internet of Things

Unresolved Conflicts Slow eSIM Upgrade Path to Better IoT Security

IT Leadership

IT Leadership

Forrester Urges All Businesses To Prepare For Nation-State Cyberattacks

Malware

Malware

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps

Leaky Pet App Dilemma Can Lead to Serious Cybersecurity Problems

Operating Systems

Operating Systems

Microsoft’s Phone Link App Might Disappoint iPhone Users

Privacy

Privacy

Consumers, Businesses: It’s Time To Self-Protect Against Tax Season Fraud

Reviews

Reviews

AnkerWork SR500 Speakerphone: Near Nirvana for PC Use, Phones Heck No

Science

Science

Is ChatGPT Smart Enough To Practice Mental Health Therapy?

Search Tech

Search Tech

Google Invites Public To Test Drive Its AI Chatbot Bard

Servers

Servers

AMD vs. Intel: Suddenly the Desktop PC Is in Play

Smartphones

Smartphones

Bark and Calix Partner To Combat Cyberbullying

Social Networking

Social Networking

Waging War on the Sextortion Epidemic

Space

Space

DARPA Moves Forward With Project To Revolutionize Satellite Communication

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

The Metaverse in 2023: Doomed or Just Growing Pains?

Tablets

Tablets

Mozilla Releases Gift Guide With Privacy in Mind

Tech Buzz

Tech Buzz

Why Nvidia Is Winning the Race To Dominate the Metaverse

Tech Law

Tech Law

Meta Lowers Legal Hammer on Law Enforcement Data Scraper

Transportation

Transportation

Mercedes, Nvidia, and Google Are Creating Genuinely Smart Cars With AI

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality

Tech Industry Trends and Predictions for 2023

Wearable Tech

Wearable Tech

Health Features Could Be in AirPods’ Future

Women In Tech

Women In Tech

Female Army Veteran Uses Tech To Help Create a Better Future

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
Digital Health Care Flourishing Despite Legal, Logistical Hurdles
March 30, 2023
Customer Analytics Now a Pivotal Piece of the Retail Sales Puzzle
Customer Analytics Now a Pivotal Piece of the Retail Sales Puzzle
March 28, 2023
GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
GoDaddy, Worldpay Deal Eases Omnichannel Payment Friction for SMBs, Consumers
March 23, 2023

LinuxInsider

Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
Linux Foundation Takes on Metaverse, Physical World Mapping Challenges
March 27, 2023
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023

CRM Buyer

Intent Data Strategies Provide a Lifeline to CRM
Intent Data Strategies Provide a Lifeline to CRM
April 17, 2023
Calendly Routing Integration Ends Manual Scheduling for CX Teams
Calendly Routing Integration Ends Manual Scheduling for CX Teams
April 5, 2023
Preparing for an Uncertain Economic Future: Where to From Here?
Preparing for an Uncertain Economic Future: Where to From Here?
March 31, 2023